49ers Have ‘Agreements in Place’ for 2 Crucial Signings: Report

The San Francisco 49ers announced a dozen releases on Tuesday, August 30, as NFL teams everywhere were required to trim their final rosters to 53 players.

There were some roster surprises as the Niners made some critical roster choices. Among the released were two notable veterans: Tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive lineman Jordan Willis.

However, per one insider, the 49ers have “agreements in place” to make two crucial signings to top off the 53-man roster. And it just so happens that this decision involves the two players.

What Signing Means

Per ESPN 49ers insider Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are bringing back both released players.

The reason? Two 49ers are heading to injured reserve — clearing the way for both Kroft and Willis to return.

“Tomorrow: 49ers will place FS [free safety] Jimmie Ward and LB [linebacker] Curtis Robinson on injured reserve. Agreements already in place to bring back TE Tyler Kroft and DE Jordan Willis,” Wagoner posted on Twitter.

Tomorrow: #49ers will place FS Jimmie Ward and LB Curtis Robinson on injured reserve. Agreements already in place to bring back TE Tyler Kroft and DE Jordan Willis. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 30, 2022

Ward, the veteran safety and captain lauded for his leadership and coverage ability, has been nursing a hamstring that general manager John Lynch revealed will put him out extensively — with up to four games as a possibility. The towering 6-foot-3 ‘backer Robinson, who played his college football at nearby Stanford, has been dealing with a high ankle sprain.

The first decision involving Willis was called an “unexpected twist” by The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi. The reason? The 49ers opted to carry five running backs.

Another unexpected twist: The 49ers only carry 9 defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster, releasing Jordan Willis at the cutdown. They needed to make a corresponding cut to make room for the unprecedented 5 running backs making the 53 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 30, 2022

But for Kroft, he’s expected to secure his roster spot by Wednesday after the 49ers decided to release Troy Fumagalli. His addition will give the 49ers these options at tight end: George Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner. Jordan Matthews is the fifth option but he’s on injured reserve with a torn ACL he sustained on August 3 before the 49ers began the preseason.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the ball, Willis is expected to head into a defensive line room that also made some surprise roster decisions.

49ers Clear Space in Key Position Room

One of the major surprises: The 49ers releasing Kemoko Turay.

Originally a signing via free agency from the Indianapolis Colts, the decision to release the 6-foot-5, 248-pound veteran ends a one-year, $1.7 million deal he signed to join the 49ers. Even the top edge rusher Nick Bosa raved about Turay’s game on the field. Turay’s last 49er appearance was the 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 25 — collecting three tackles and one solo stop.

Turay, however, wasn’t the only Tuesday roster decision in the defensive trenches.

Fellow veteran signing Akeem Spence, whose addition reunited him with his former defensive line coach with the Detroit Lions Kris Kocurek, was another cut by the 49ers. The 30-year-old Spence was brought in during training camp after completing a tryout.

Two other defenders were waived: Undrafted rookie Kevin Atkins and veteran Alex Barrett. Atkins, who starred at Fresno State and was briefly joined by former college teammates Josh Hokit and KeeSean Johnson on the 49ers during minicamp and the early part of training camp, recorded one solo stop in the Texans loss. Barrett finished with four tackles including a solo one.

Both defenders, however, can return to the 49ers as practice squad members should they clear waivers and not be picked up by another team.