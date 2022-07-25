Exclusive: 49ers Great Shares ‘Biggest Thing’ for Trey Lance in 2022

Once the calendar hits Tuesday, July 26, the Trey Lance era will be front and center at San Francisco 49ers training camp in Santa Clara as the 49ers report back to the SAP Performance Center.

One man knows real well what Lance is walking into…having caught passes from heavily scrutinized 49ers before.

And that man is two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion Vernon Davis who spoke with Heavy on the morning of Monday, July 25.

‘Biggest Thing’ Involving Lance

So much attention has centered around Lance during what’s traditionally deemed the “quiet” period of the NFL: The offseason.

There’s been chatter of his “arm conditioning” by some pundits plus other analysts who pointed out how he gets “arm fatigued.” Lance, though, has handled the attention by showing up to June minicamp to prepare himself for QB1 duties for S.F. and build his chemistry with the receivers he’ll be throwing to.

Davis has taken a glimpse of Lance’s overall game and gave this description to Heavy.

“I think Trey brings a lot to the game,” Davis said. “He’s truly talented. He can run and pass.”

But what does Davis, who caught 441 of his 583 career passes in a 49ers uniform per Pro Football Reference, believe is the “biggest thing” on Lance’s end that he has to take control of?

“His biggest thing is going to be the mental aspect of the game,” Davis said. “How focused can he remain, how consistent can he be and can he be that quarterback that the franchise needs to take them to that promise land?”

Davis Offers 49ers Prediction

Although he never finished his NFL career as a 49er and went on to suit up for the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, Davis is still a beloved fixture among 49er fans — especially since his two Pro Bowl appearances were in the Bay Area.

Davis himself is also best remembered by the 49ers Faithful for helping resurrect the franchise once Jim Harbaugh was named head coach. Davis went from not playing in the postseason in his first five seasons in the league to playing in three straight NFC Championship games from 2011 to 2013, which includes playing a pivotal role in the 49ers’ return to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.

He’s experienced what it’s like to walk into an upcoming 49ers season with Super Bowl chatter. Now, the 2022 49ers are entering the upcoming season with the NFL world labeling them a potential Super Bowl contender. Does Davis have a prediction of how the ’22 season will shape up for his former team?

“I think they’re going to be really good this year,” Davis said. “I think if they can keep the camaraderie and get started early with winning games, I think they’ll do really well because of what they’ve been able to build.”

Davis Set to Host Major Awards Show

Davis spoke with Heavy as he prepares to host the 2022 USA Today High School Awards show alongside legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“It’s going to be awesome to showcase all these kids,” Davis said. “I mean, we’re talking about athletes from all 50 states being recognized. It’s going to be awesome.”

It’s going to be his first time hosting an award show, saying “totally different from anything (I’ve done). But pretty cool to be a part of this.”

The event will premiere on Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the USA Today High School Sports Awards website, YouTube and the USA Today channel available on most smart televisions and devices. More information can be found here.