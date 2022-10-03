49ers Week 4 MNF Injury Report Is A Mixed Bag

The San Francisco 49ers‘ 2022 NFL season has been defined by adaptation. They had to adapt when Alex Mack retired from the game in June long after free agency and the draft, they had to adapt when Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Trey Lance in Week 2, and they had to adapt yet again when players, star and reserve alike, have cycled on and off of the injury report.

In Week 4, the Niners’ injury report was similarly eventful, with All-World left tackle Trent Williams and starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair beginning their sabbaticals on the injury report sans being placed on IR, and George Kittle coming off of the list entirely after being at full go in Week 3. While some of this was expected, as the knee and ankle injuries suffered by Williams and Al-Shaair were defined by months, not weeks, the three biggest storylines to watch throughout the week were the statuses of swing linemen Daniel Brunskill, starring defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw, and defensive tackle/end Arik Armstead. With the trio all listed as “limited participants” at one point or another throughout the week, the Niners’ final injury report of Week 4 declared that Brunkill will, in fact, make his debut against the Los Angeles Rams should Kyle Shanahan decide to play him, with Kinlaw and Armstead still listed as questionable.

Will either Kinlaw or Armstead ultimately take the field on Monday Night Football? Only the gameday actives list will truly answer that question, but based on how things reportedly looked in practice, things aren’t looking too good.

NBC Sports Bay Area Gives Alarming Update On Kinlaw And Armstead

When discussing the injury report in her own article on the subject, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area passed along some alarming observations from Sunday’s practice.

“Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first portion of Saturday’s practice participating in individual drills,” Lee wrote. “Kinlaw, who was held out of practice with a knee injury, did not appear to be moving well while Armstead seemed to still be limited by plantar fasciitis.”

Considering just how much of playing on the defensive line is based on power generated from the legs and how easily a player can lose significant time due to a seemingly minor roll-up, the Niners may ultimately decide to play it safe and give the duo some extra time off.

The San Francisco 49ers Are Excited To Get Back Versatile Daniel Brunskill

When asked about what position Brunskill will play now that he is back at practice in the first question of his Thursday press conference, Shanahan complimented the well-traveled fifth-year veteran’s versatility, as transcribed by 49ers Webzone.

“Both,” Shanahan responded. “He works all inside, and he’s played tackle also.”

With Williams out and Colton McKivitz expected to take his place, having a player like Brunskill who can play any position on gameday is incredibly valuable. Still, for most fans, the return of Brunskill finally gives San Francisco a viable alternative if Jake Brendel continues to struggle at the center spot.