Insider Shares What Deebo Samuel Can Lose in Absence From 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers can get an early start on the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 19 with the beginning of their offseason program.

There will be veterans expected to attend, including the ones who are aiming to fill a vacated roster spot and the ones who will try to get acclimated with their newest surroundings after coming over via free agency. But All-Pro Deebo Samuel isn’t expected to be in attendance.

First reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Samuel is among three star NFL wide receivers along with A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders who are expected to be absent from the start of offseason work as they push to seek a new contract with their teams.

“Second-round picks that include WRs Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin are not expected to participate in their teams’ on-field off-season programs because they want new contracts at a time this off-season when WR deals have exploded, per league sources,” Schefter tweeted on the morning of Monday, April 18.

But one 49ers insider revealed what else Samuel can lose for being a no-show on Tuesday.

‘Part of the Larger Equation’

Per The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi, he shared the financial hit Samuel will sustain if he’s not in Santa Clara.

“For what it’s worth, Deebo Samuel does have a $50,000 workout bonus in his contract that’s tied to attendance at the voluntary offseason program. Obviously not a huge chunk of change in the grand scheme of things, but part of the larger equation as we monitor who shows up Tuesday,” Lombardi posted.

The bonus Lombardi referred to surfaced in the 2021 season per Spotrac. That dollar figure became a part of the four-year, $7,247,476 rookie contract he signed after joining the 49ers as a second round draft selection in 2019.

Unless a new deal gets worked between the start of the offseason program or training camp, Samuel is expected to make $3,986,000 and receive a signing bonus of $904,519 for the 2022 season.

Lombardi Sends Reminder of a Previous Situation the 49ers Faced

While dealing with a new deal for Samuel will be something brand new for general manager John Lynch and company, the “wide back” isn’t the first 49ers All-Pro to endure questions about his financial future in the Bay Area.

Lombardi tweeted out some reminders of what happened between the 49ers and another All-Pro standout.

“Deebo Samuel reportedly won’t participate in the on-field component of OTAs without a new contract, as was generally expected, but it’ll be interesting to see if he reports for off-field activities. Remember that this stretch of the offseason is voluntary and when George Kittle was in line for a new contract in 2020,” Lombardi mentioned online.

Next for Kittle was “He did report (virtually given that year’s circumstances). But since there was no on-field component, Kittle didn’t have to put his body on the line before signing his contract in July. Different setup than Deebo has.”

Lucky for the 49ers, their OTAs (organized team activities) don’t start until May 23, which will include the rookie class they lure in through the draft and via undrafted players. But as Lombardi points out, OTAs can play a key importance for this future field connection: