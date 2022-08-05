49ers Held Work Out for Former 60-70 Catch Target: Report

By now, the San Francisco 49ers are in better shape at the wide receiver spot — more so with All-Pro Deebo Samuel newly paid and practicing, plus Brandon Aiyuk turning heads with his contested catches during training camp.

But tryouts continue to be held in the wake of former WR turned tight end Jordan Matthews going on injured reserve, with three offensive linemen mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story working out in front of the 49ers.

Now, the latest to run through drills in front of the ‘Niners on Friday, August 5? A veteran wide receiver who once established himself as a 60 to 70 catch wideout during his first four seasons in the league and is now searching for his fifth NFL home.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Who Worked Out in Front of the 49ers?

Willie Snead became the latest to work out in front of S.F., with Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network reporting first that Snead was heading out to the 49ers’ facility.

Source: 49ers working out veteran wide receiver Willie Snead today after working out for Cardinals, Texans this week: @PFN365 https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 5, 2022

It’s not Snead’s first workout during the first week of August. Per the NFL’s transaction wire, Snead worked out in front of the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday before his trip to the Bay Area and the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Snead’s Career Once Included a 72-catch Season

Snead managed to quickly establish himself as a reliable underneath target from the slot receiver spot in his first four seasons in the league. And he managed to do that while entering the league without hearing his name called on draft day.

Snead first came into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State, first signing with the Cleveland Browns. Snead was originally signed to a three-year, $1.535 million deal with Cleveland in 2014. The Browns, though, waived him on August 30 in their round of roster cuts.

After a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers, the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder would then blossom with the New Orleans Saints after he was picked up from Carolina’s practice squad.

Snead worked his way to the fourth receiver spot under then-Saints head coach Sean Payton and when Drew Brees was still the face of the franchise. Snead immediately blossomed — catching 69 passes on 101 targets and gaining 984 yards (which still represents a career best mark for him). He added three touchdowns that season and averaged 14.3 yards per catch.

He then improved his totals the following seasons in the receptions category with 72, which still remains a career-best mark for Snead. His four touchdowns was another improvement from his rookie total.

He found his way to the Baltimore Ravens via free agency as he signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million. His best season with the Ravens was his first campaign of 2018: 62 grabs for 651 yards. Although, he produced his best touchdown total the following year with five.

Snead, 29, was last seen with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he caught just three passes for 32 yards in a span of seven games. He will now look to join his third team since the 2021 season. And his tryout came with another WR move the 49ers made.

WR Cut & QB Tries Out

The 49ers announced on Friday morning that Taysir Mack has been cut.

The #49ers have waived WR Taysir Mack. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 5, 2022

Per The Athletic’s David Lombardi, Mack had a crucial drop during Thursday training camp that turned into a pick six for second-year cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

The 49ers waived UDFA rookie WR Taysir Mack, who dropped a pass the other day that turned into a Deommodore Lenoir pick six. SF now has 2 open roster spots — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 5, 2022

The 49ers also worked out quarterback James Morgan per the NFL’s transaction wire. Morgan was once a fourth round selection for the New York Jets in the 2020 draft — the class before New York took Zack Wilson No. 2 overall. Morgan also had a brief stop with the Indianapolis Colts.