$3.6 Million Defender on the Trade Block Latest Potential Fit for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t just leave Atlanta stunned with a 28-14 road loss to the Falcons on Sunday, October 16, but left with a continuous stacking injury pileup.

The defense is already dealing with a myriad of injuries: Nick Bosa (groin), Arik Armstead (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) are among the notable injuries there. But the 49ers already lost their second cornerback option Emmanuel Moseley for the season (ACL).

And the latest scare: Prized cornerback addition Charvarius Ward going down with a groin injury during the Falcons’ loss. He did leave this message for the 49ers Faithful.

Still, the 49ers CB room is getting more diluted with the injury bug hitting them hard. While Jason Verrett is on his road back from his ACL tear of 2021, the 49ers have been left with Ambry Thomas, Dontae Johnson, Deommodore Lenoir and Samuel Womack as the remaining fully healthier options — with the latter two helping man the nickelback role.

Now, there’s a $3.6 million defender with “instinctive footwork” who becomes the latest potential option with his name entering the trade ringer.

CB ‘Will be Available’

Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo revealed on 8:01 a.m. Eastern that the New York Jets are planning to move on from one of their younger CB options.

“Jets CB Bryce Hall is going to be available at the NFL trade deadline, per sources,” Lombardo tweeted. “Hall, 24, has seen his snaps cut dramatically after N.Y. added DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner, but is one year removed from finishing 2nd in forced incompletions, and is best fit for man-schemes.”

Furthermore, Heavy on Jets reporter Paul “Boy Green” Esden mentioned how the Jets’ brass wasn’t pleased with the trajectory of Hall plus how changes via free agency and the draft have diminished his role.

“Hall was one of the pleasant surprises at the cornerback position in 2021, but the Jets’ front office apparently wasn’t satisfied with those results,” Esden wrote in this Heavy on Jets feature. “Improving the depth chart was a major point of emphasis as they invested over $33 million in free agency with the signing of DJ Reed. Then a month later in the 2022 NFL draft, they selected Ahmad Garnder as the No. 4 overall pick in the first round.”

Hall once started in 24 of his first 25 NFL games. But according to Pro Football Focus, Hall only saw action in the season opener against Baltimore…which was just five defensive snaps.

Already, names like Willie Jackson III of the Washington Commanders and Sidney Jones IV of the Seattle Seahawks have been labeled as potential fits for the 49ers — with their names surfacing after the Moseley injury. Lombardo also mentioned practice squad members Corn Elder and Jimmy Moreland of the Commanders and Jets, respectively. However, seeing Hall’s name should be welcoming news for the Niners.

Hall Brings Elements That’s Perfect for 49ers if Called

Hall entered the draft as an “angular outside corner who uses instinctive footwork and long arms to close out and challenge a healthy percentage of throws” as written by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein. Zierlein also called his press ability a strength.

Long arms and instincts? Plus having a 6-foot-1, 202-pound frame that nearly matches the frame of Ward? Plus being youthful and cheap? All three should sound intriguing for John Lynch and the 49ers front office considering the circumstances.

Can additionally add that Hall plays in a 49ers-type defensive structure anyway — as former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh runs the show there with the Jets.

Per Spotrac, Hall only has a $895,000 base salary for the 2022 season as part of his $3,610,804 contract. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024. But overall, he could serve as a rental player for a defense enduring an injury increase.