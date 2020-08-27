Seahawks’ Jamal Adams’ Injury Happened in a Very Unlikely Fashion

When Jamal Adams showed up to a recent training camp practice with his hand wrapped, some Seattle Seahawks fans were worried about the team’s new star safety. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that the source of the injury was a misstep while Adams was cutting strawberries. Adams was kept out of the team’s recent scrimmage as his hand required stitches, but Carroll described his injury as a “very minor situation.”

“You noticed that Jamal did not play today,” Carroll explained in his press conference. “Jamal had a domestic accident, he cut his finger slicing some strawberries and he hit his finger. So he had to have a few stitches. So, we kept him out not to make him have to use that thing, in case you were wondering. It is a very minor situation. Easy for me to say, he almost cut his finger off, but anyway, he’ll be fine.”

Adams Was Held Out of the Seahawks Scrimmage But Recently Practiced With the Injury

Adams showed up to the practice on the eve of the Seahawks’ latest scrimmage with his hand heavily wrapped. The safety participated in the practice and was still able to make plays.

“Did I tell y’all how Jamal Adams, with his left hand wrapped like a club, blew into the backfield and forklifted an offensive tackle who outweighs him by 95 lbs to ruin a goal-line running play?” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted.

Adams does not appear concerned by the injury as the safety took to Twitter just hours after he showed up to practice with his hand wrapped. The safety sent out a series of tweets praising his new team.

“We got a special group over here,” Adams noted in the first of several tweets. “…WE COMPETE ALL DAY EVERYDAY!… I Luv everything about this organization, from top to bottom! …Now let’s go win this thing! 🏁”

Carroll on Adams: ‘He Loves the Game, He Loves His Teammates Already’

During an interview with SiriusXM’s NFL Radio, Carroll pushed back against the idea that Adams was difficult to coach. Prior to the trade to the Seahawks, Adams was critical of the Jets’ organization and made pointed remarks about head coach Adam Gase. Carroll noted that he plans to “deal with him great.”

“I’m going to deal with him great,” Carroll explained. “I’ve got no problems. This guy is so fired up. He loves the game, he loves his teammates already. You can feel that in his willingness to make the effort. He’s been great, and he’s a really active football player. God, he’s got great instincts. The thing that separates some players, well, separates few players, is their willingness to go for it because they just believe in [themselves]. They believe in their background, I guess. Their confidence from the history of the things they’ve been able to do. And they’ll just go make the play that’s there and sometimes they make the play that isn’t there. They see stuff that you couldn’t see as a coach even.”

