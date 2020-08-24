Seahawks Get Key Update After Branden Jackson’s Hospitalization

The Seattle Seahawks received a scare during the first half of their scrimmage at CenturyLink Field as Branden Jackson was knocked unconscious during the game. Jackson had his helmet cut off and laid motionless for minutes on the field before being transported to a local hospital. The Seahawks opted to halt the game after Jackson’s injury, but the team received good news on the pass rusher’s status.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Jackson was released from the hospital less than a day after the incident.

“I’m told Seahawks DE Branden Jackson was released from the hospital last night,” Henderson noted on Twitter. “He’s wearing a neck brace as a precaution and will continue to be evaluated after he was knocked unconscious during yesterday’s scrimmage. He was able to drive himself home from the team’s facility.”

Jackson Posted a Message on Instagram Noting ‘I’m Good’

Jackson took to Instagram to let fans know that he was okay. The pass rusher posted a short note to his Instagram Story explaining “I’m good.”

“Thankx for all the thoughts and prayers..I’m good [appreciate] the love,” Jackson said.

After the scrimmage, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussed how the injury occurred.

“I didn’t catch the replay, but he hit heads, I think, with Cedric and it might have caught him in the chin with his helmet, and it was like a knockout punch is what it was,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “So we took all the precautions and took care of him. He had movement and all that kind of stuff, but we still needed to do the right thing and totally take care of him until we know more.”



Jackson Re-Signed With the Seahawks After Being Released by the Team

Jackson had a complicated offseason going on and off the Seahawks roster. The pass rusher was initially a free agent that the Seahawks tendered before later releasing him prior to the start of training camp.

Weeks later, the Seahawks re-signed Jackson to a more team-friendly deal and he is expected to be part of Seattle’s defensive line rotation. Jackson played in 15 games last season including three starts notching 20 tackles and two sacks. Carroll called Jackson “one of our all-time favorite guys” as he explained the decision to halt the scrimmage.

“The timing was just before halftime, so we called off the rest of the day just really to honor the love for him,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s one of our all-time favorite guys and everybody wanted to make sure we could send him as much (love) as we could possibly to make sure he’s okay.”

The Seahawks signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa over the offseason to help solidify their pass rush. Irvin is expected to spend time playing linebacker as well as rushing off the edge. The Seahawks have not released a timetable for Jackson’s return to the field but the latest news is a step in the right direction.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Pass Rusher Sent to Hospital as Scrimmage Halted Early