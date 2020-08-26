New Seahawks Star Dealing With Mysterious Injury: Report

The honeymoon between the Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams has been splendid but some fans are worried after the safety showed up to practice with his hand heavily wrapped. During the Seahawks’ live stream of their recent training camp practice, Adams’ hand was briefly discussed but the specific injury was not revealed.

The good news is that Adams practiced with whatever injury he is battling, but it is still something worth monitoring. The Seahawks are scheduled to have their second team scrimmage on Wednesday, August 26 and it will be interesting to see if Adams suits up. According to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell, the Seahawks will not be giving an update on Adams until Pete Carroll addresses the media after the mock game.

“Even with his left hand covered by a new, bulbous, black wrap, All-Pro Jamal Adams continued to dance, cover, blitz free and ruin much of what Russell Wilson and Seahawks’ starting offense tried to do in practice today,” Bell tweeted.

NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann reported that it appears to be some sort of a hand or finger injury.

“Jamal Adams is practicing with his left hand taped up like a club,” Fann noted on Twitter. “He’s dealing with some sort of hand/finger injury.”

Jamal Adams on Seahawks: ‘I Luv Everything About This Organization’

As Seahawks beat reporters described Adams’ bandaged hand, the safety did not seem concerned as he had a mini tweetstorm emphasizing how happy he is in Seattle. Adams sent out a series of four tweets noting the Seahawks have a “special group”.

“We got a special group over here,” Adams noted in the first of several tweets. “…WE COMPETE ALL DAY EVERYDAY!… I Luv everything about this organization, from top to bottom! …Now let’s go win this thing! 🏁”

Pete Carroll on Adams: ‘I’m Going to Deal With Him Great’

"This guy is so fired up. He loves the game." @Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on what Jamal Adams brings to Seattle and how @Prez reminds him of @RonnieLottHOF. 👇VIDEO👇| #Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/7WnRkbfmMS — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 24, 2020

During an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll squashed the notion that Adams is hard to coach. Carroll went on to rave about Adams’ passion, instincts and confidence admitting that there are some similarities to his new safety and Ronnie Lott who he coached with the Jets at the end of his career.

“I’m going to deal with him great,” Carroll explained. “I’ve got no problems. This guy is so fired up. He loves the game, he loves his teammates already. You can feel that in his willingness to make the effort. He’s been great, and he’s a really active football player. God, he’s got great instincts. The thing that separates some players, well, separates few players, is their willingness to go for it because they just believe in [themselves]. They believe in their background, I guess. Their confidence from the history of the things they’ve been able to do. And they’ll just go make the play that’s there and sometimes they make the play that isn’t there. They see stuff that you couldn’t see as a coach even.”

So far, the Seahawks do not seem concerned about Adams’ injury, but we will continue to monitor the safety’s status. Bell added a note on an amazing play from Adams in practice that should reassure Seahawks fans.

“Did I tell y’all how Jamal Adams, with his left hand wrapped like a club, blew into the backfield and forklifted an offensive tackle who outweighs him by 95 lbs to ruin a goal-line running play?” Bell tweeted.

