Seattle Seahawks Sign Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Paul Richardson, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The move comes just a few days after the Seahawks hosted Richardson along with former starting center Justin Britt.

“Both guys ended their season with injuries,” Carroll explained, per Seattle PI. “We need to see what those guys look like. Obviously, we know a lot about both of them. We think highly about both of those guys. We’ll see how it goes.”

Richardson is expected to compete to be the Seahawks third receiver in a move made to add depth. John Ursua and Phillip Dorsett have both been sidelined with injuries early in training camp. The move indicates the Seahawks are not optimistic that Dorsett will be returning to the field soon.

Richardson Spent His First 4 NFL Seasons With the Seahawks

Richardson was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons in Seattle. The receiver’s best season came in 2017 with 703 yards and six touchdowns. Richardson spent the last two seasons with Washington and is coming off 28 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

The big question heading into the 2020 season is how the Seahawks offense will look. There has been a movement among fans to “Let Russ Cook” and open up the offense more for Russell Wilson. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll joked they were just going to “pound the rock” this season.

“We’re just going to hammer the rock, that’s all we’re doing around here,” Carroll joked, per Seahawks.com. “We’re hammering the rock. Russ is the best he’s ever been, he’s as far along as he’s ever been… Russ is going to do everything he can, and we’re going to try to give him every opportunity to kick butt in every opportunity that he gets. So you’re going to have to wait and see what that all means.”

Wilson Admitted the Team Left Points on the Table in 2019

The Seahawks are doing their best to surround Russell Wilson with talent this season. Heading into the offseason, Wilson admitted the team left points on the table in 2019.

“We’ve thrown a bunch of touchdowns, you know,” Wilson explained to ESPN 710 Seattle back in January. “We’ve been throwing a bunch of touchdowns and I think there’s a lot more out there, too. I think there’s about 10 to 15 to 20 more, so let’s go get those. That’s just how I think about it. Touchdowns help us win. I think we’ve got to find ways to win and we’ve got to score more points than they do and I think we’ve got great talent.”

It will be interesting to see where Richardson fits into the puzzle. There are still no guarantees that Richardson makes the final roster, but all indications are Dorsett may be sidelined for some time which opens up an opportunity at the third wide receiver position. The Seahawks have also been linked to re-signing Josh Gordon, but the NFL has not announced their decision on his reinstatement application.

