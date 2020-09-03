Chris Carson Breaks Silence on Future With Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is heading into the final year of his contract before he becomes a free agent in 2021. Carson was asked if he wanted to remain with the Seahawks long-term, but the running back shied away from committing to Seattle past this season.

“If everything plays out the right way, I guess we’re just going to have to see,” Carson said during a recent training camp press conference.

The value of running backs across the NFL has gone down, but under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks emphasize the running game arguably more than any other franchise. The running back is entering the final season of his four-year, $2.4 million rookie contract. Carson was asked if he felt more comfortable about his future given the Seahawks affinity for running backs.

“I don’t like to think about it, because you get your hopes up then something can go south,” Carson explained. “So, just keep a level head with everything.”

Carson missed the start of training camp after a death in the family but has rejoined the team. Carson will be the team’s lead running back, but the Seahawks also added players over the offseason to provide depth. Carlos Hyde will get carries behind Carson, and rookie DeeJay Dallas is expected to start out getting work on passing downs.

Carson Changed Agents Over the Offseason

While Carson remains focused on the upcoming season, the running back admitted that he does think about his long-term future. Carson noted that he is doing his best not to let the uncertainty distract him from this season.

“Of course, it is something that is on my mind,” Carson admitted. “You see a lot of guys starting to get paid, but I try not to [let it] distract me from this season. Just try to push it away. Like I said, it is something that is on my mind, but I try not to let it affect me.”

Carson changed agents over the offseason to Octagon moving on from Dream Point Sports, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

Carson Described Himself as ‘100 Percent’ Healthy

After sustaining a season-ending hip injury in 2019, Carson described himself as “100 percent” healthy. Carroll does not expect there to be any limitation with Carson noting he is “ready to go.”

“Chris has got fresh legs… He looks great,” Carroll told The Seattle Times (via Pro Football Talk). “He hasn’t had a snap out here that he didn’t look good. So we don’t have any hesitation with Chris at all. He’s ready to go.”

As Carson enters his fourth NFL season, the Seahawks running back has had two straight seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. Carson is coming off a career-high 1,230 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Seahawks running back also had his best season in the passing game adding 37 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Carson is expected to be a heavy part of the Seahawks offense this season, but his future beyond 2020 remains uncertain. It seems likely that the Seahawks would be willing to pay Carson the most money, but free agency has a way of having a few surprises.

