Seahawks Linked to Fascinating In-State QB Prospect

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t come away with a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, which means there’s a good chance that general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll will be looking for a talented QB prospect next year.

In fact, the Seahawks may not have to look very far to find their next quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington State’s Cameron Ward is an intriguing QB prospect that could be a great in-state fit.

In his “never-too-early” 2023 NFL mock draft, Luke Easterling from The Draft Wire had the Seahawks taking Ward with the eighth overall pick. Ward just transferred to Washington State, but is expected to start under center for the Cougars.

“Drew Lock isn’t the answer to replace Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks might not have to look far to find one next year,” Easterling said. “A transfer from Incarnate Word, Ward could be a superstar for the Cougars this season, and a top-10 pick wouldn’t be far-fetched.”

Cameron Ward Had a Stellar 2021 Season at Incarnate Word

Play

Cameron Ward Highlights-Sophomore Season- “Welcome to Washington St”-best QB in the FCS Pls like and subscribe 2021-12-15T06:46:28Z

Ward was an unknown commodity out of high school, committing to Incarnate Word out of West Columbia, Texas with virtually no interest from any FBS programs.

It didn’t take long for Ward to make his presence felt with the Cardinals, winning the Jerry Rice Award for the most outstanding freshman in the FCS, passing for 2,260 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only four interceptions in six games.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

As a sophomore in 2021, Ward took another huge step with his production. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes in 13 games, putting up video game numbers with 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He set the school record for career passing touchdowns despite only playing two seasons with the Cardinals, also breaking Incarnate Word’s records for single-game passing yards (610) and touchdowns (seven) in a win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Ward is hoping to take another huge step in his development under center for Washington State in 2022.

Pete Carroll “Happy” with Quarterbacks on Roster

Media members aren’t going to stop asking Carroll questions about the quarterback position any time soon. However, the Seahawks head coach has continued to be be publicly supportive of the players they already have at the position.

Carroll spoke with NFL Network’s Rich Eisen during Day 3 of the draft, and when asked about looking to make a quarterback move after passing on prospects like Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, he made it clear how he felt at the moment.

“Nothing’s gonna change that quick,” Carroll told Eisen. “We’re really happy with the guys we’ve got [at QB], to see them battle, and we’ll see what happens. You never know what’s going on down the road. We’re always looking.”

Many people, including former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, believe that Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback to start the 2022 season. Seattle did receive Drew Lock after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, however, so there will likely be a training camp battle this preseason for the starting job.