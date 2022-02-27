3 Draft Prospects to Lead Seahawks Backfield in 2022

After a dismal 2021 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks realized they have glaring holes and weaknesses that need to be addressed if they are going to touch playoff prominence again. It’s easy to point out a 25th ranked pass blocking, 17th ranked run-blocking offensive line, a 16th ranked defense, and an overall performance ranking of 21st out of 32 teams according to Pro Football Focus respectively.

On offense, it’s easy to point to Russell Wilson trade rumors, the less than average offensive line, injuries for rookie receiver Dee Eskridge, or even the round-robin of tight ends, however, an important piece of the offensive puzzle is the running back position.

In 2021, the Seahawks got four healthy games out of starting running back Chris Carson before a neck injury derailed him for the rest of the season. Rashaad Penny came into his own at the end of the season, posting career numbers in his last five games. Those aren’t convincing stats for a team that needs a reliable running threat to pair with pro-bowl quarterback Wilson.

To avoid a possible restart in Seattle, the Seahawks could make a power move and improve their backfield and still build through the draft. If Carson stays injured and/or if Penny isn’t resigned, we could see a very different backfield for the Seahawks in 2022. We could possibly see rookies in Kenneth Walker III, Breece Hall, and Tyler Allgeier come in and make an immediate impact on the field. Armed with a second-round pick and a deep running back class (alongside strong draft prospects) these prospects could easily still be on the board when the Seahawks have their pick.

Sky-walking to Seattle

Kenneth Walker III is the best running back prospect for the 2022 NFL draft, according to PFF. He led college football with 89 broken tackles this past season. Walker III totaled 1,636 total yards with 18 touchdowns according to ESPN. He has a high motor and an elite sense of changing direction, which could give the Seahawks offense a bruising runner out of the backfield.

Something to note is Walker III only caught 18 total passes over three seasons at Michigan State, and wants no part of pass protection according to PFF. Although he could be a game-changing running back, he might not be the best fit with the Seahawks who need better pass protection for Wilson. Of course, picking Walker III with their second-round pick would give up the opportunity to help out in other aspects of the team.







Iowa State to the Emerald City

Breece Hall continued his 2020 dominance of 1,572 total yards and 21 touchdowns with numbers of 1,472 total yards and 20 touchdowns on fewer attempts in 2021, according to ESPN. He’s a workhorse who has touched the football more times than any other running back in the country, amassing 590 touches in two seasons, according to PFF. His ability to break tackles could even remind you of former Seahawks legend, Marshawn Lynch.

Hall is a workhorse back who could easily lead the Seahawks backfield, he just needs to prove that his bruising style can develop into other facets of the game. Similar to Walker III, he isn’t known as a pass catcher and isn’t the best at pass protection. He will need to improve these areas of his game if he wants to be seen as a three-down back in the NFL. Picking Hall with the team’s second-round pick could potentially help the team bolster their running back corps at the expense of another position that could need assistance.





Seahawks Go All-In on Allgeier

PFF ranked Allgeier 5th overall, and for good measure. He is a physical player who has great speed and even features pass-catching abilities. With a 5’11” frame and weighing in at 220 lbs, he is a brute force that runs at the opposition like a linebacker. Last season in 2021, he eclipsed 1,606 total yards and cashed in 23 touchdowns according to ESPN. He has even been compared to DK Metcalf, after this defensive play.





According to PFF, his strengths are that he runs like a big back and has great vision. A huge plus is that he’s seen as an outstanding pass-blocker, something that’s needed out of the backfield for the Seahawks. In the same sense, his weaknesses are that he doesn’t have the best acceleration, and at 220 lbs, he doesn’t exactly qualify as a power back in the NFL. He also has had the benefit of running behind a dominant offensive line, which Seattle doesn’t have. Allgeier is a great running back talent that could be drafted as far back as the seventh round, giving the Seahawks some breathing room with their higher draft picks.