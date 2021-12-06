Adrian Peterson Joins a Historic Group Against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 5, the first game with Adrian Peterson on the active roster. The 2012 NFL MVP made the most of his opportunities by scoring a rushing touchdown and becoming the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 120 touchdowns.

All Day joined this elite group during the second quarter of the December 5 game. He took the handoff from Russell Wilson on the one-yard line and rushed to the left side of the formation. Fullback Nick Bellore threw a crucial block that knocked a defender out of Peterson’s path and allowed the veteran running back to go untouched into the end zone.

There are only three other running backs that have rushed for at least 120 touchdowns in NFL history. Emmitt Smith leads the list with 164 while LaDainian Tomlinson is second with 145. Marcus Allen is in third place with 123 career touchdowns. All three running backs are members of the NFL Hall of Fame.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Peterson’s Touchdown Served as a Bright Spot

This touchdown played a significant role in a much-needed win for the Seahawks. The team finally snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-23 victory at home, albeit one that featured a large number of mistakes.

Peterson scored a touchdown from the one-yard line while Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes of his own inside of the red zone. He connected with Tyler Lockett and rookie D’Wayne Eskridge.

However, there were other players that committed mistakes during the pivotal game. Tight end Gerald Everett, in particular, fumbled twice and dropped a pass that resulted in an interception in his worst performance of the season.

The Seahawks offense struggled with mistakes during the game, but they put up enough points to take the lead from the 49ers. The defense responded by shutting down Jimmy Garoppolo, forcing three turnovers, and scoring a safety.

All Day Can Pass Multiple Hall of Famers on Another Touchdown List

While Peterson joined a historic group on Sunday, December 5, he will have an opportunity to pass multiple Hall of Famers with extended playing time. The touchdown against the 49ers was his 120th time reaching the end zone on a running play, but it was his 126th total score in the NFL.

Peterson now sits in a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time touchdowns list. Marvin Harrison, is ninth on the list with 128 touchdowns while Cris Carter is eighth with 131 touchdowns. Marshall Faulk, the other player within reach, is in seventh place with 136 touchdowns.

If Peterson continues to get opportunities in the Seahawks offense, especially on the goal line, he will potentially pass multiple Hall of Fame players on the all-time touchdowns list. Passing Harrison and Carter is a possibility while Faulk would be more of a stretch considering that Peterson only received 11 carries against the 49ers while Rashaad Penny logged 10. Alex Collins, the de facto starter with Chris Carson remaining on Injured Reserve, was inactive with an abdomen injury, but he should return in the coming weeks.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Ownership Breaks Silence on Team’s Struggles: Report