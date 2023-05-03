Former Seahawks Starter Ditches Reunion to Sign With Jets: Report

While the Seattle Seahawks made the tough decision to release veteran Al Woods in March, the door remained open for a possible return should he consider a more “team-friendly” deal. Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he would “love” to have the defensive tackle back, but four days after sharing that sentiment, that door on the veteran’s return officially closed.

On Wednesday, May 3, SNYtv reporter Connor Hughes broke the news that Woods was taking his talents to the AFC East and signing with the New York Jets, which was confirmed by Woods’ agents, SportsTrust Advisors.

The announcement that the 6-foot-4, 330-pound tackle was joining the Jets immediately caused a stir on Twitter. While Buffalo Rumblings analyst Bruce Nolan tweeted, “That’s an infuriatingly good signing by the Jets,” Gang Green nation was thrilled, and Seahawks fans were heartbroken.

Since returning to the Seahawks in 2019, Woods started 35 of 44 games while recording 69 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, four passes deflected, and 12 tackles for a loss.

Woods, 36, is the second member of the Seahawks’ defensive tackle to jump ship to join quarterback Aaron Rogers and the Jets in the Meadowlands. Veteran interior pass rusher Quinton Jefferson, the Seahawks’ former fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed with the Jets last month. Last season, Jefferson recorded 29 tackles and career-high 5.5 sacks.

The Seahawks are going to nee to find some low-cost reinforcements at the position before the season starts. While Seattle drafted Mississippi defensive tackle Cameron Young in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN‘s Brady Henderson wrote, “With Bryan Mone coming off a serious knee injury, the only other interior D-tackles/D-ends on their roster who will be ready by Week 1 are Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Myles Adams. So they still need more help there.”

John Schneider Said Al Woods’ Release Was Due to the Salary Cap

The Seahawks No. 1 goal this offseason was to bulk up the defense, so Woods’ release came as a surprise, especially since Seattle had re-signed him to a two-year, $9 million contract last year. Woods was also named a team captain for the 2022 NFL season. Following the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Woods insinuated that he’d finish his contract with the team. “I can’t go out like that,” he said. “I’ve got to finish what I started.”

By cutting Woods, the Seahawks saved $3.67 million in cash and cap space, per Pro Football Talk. During an appearance on Seattle Sports, Seahawks general manager John Schneider clarified that Woods’ release was not personal, but solely due to financial reasons.

“Al’s situation was really cash and cap. Everybody has a cash budget in the NFL that you need to work within, and every team is probably slightly different,” Schneider said, as reported by SI. “Although it may show if you go to like websites or whatever and say, ‘Hey, where are the Seahawks with their salary cap?’ there’s a lot of budgeted items that fall into that as well when you talk about incentives, premium roster bonuses, injuries.”

The Seahawks Lost DT Poona Ford to the Buffalo Bills

Woods marks the second defensive tackle they’ve lost in as many days. While there was hope that Seattle could still bring back Poona Ford, the fan-favorite decided to ink a deal with one of the league’s most promising Super Bowl contenders, the Buffalo Bills.

While Ford’s exact contract details have yet to be disclosed, Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot revealed he took a discount to sign with the Bills. “#Bills upped their offer from mid-March now that the compensatory pick formula is out the window,” Talbot tweeted. “As @TomPelissero noted, Poona turned down more money from other teams to join Buffalo.”

With Ford and Woods gone, the Seahawks are looking at a near-complete overhaul of interior defensive linemen for the 2023 NFL season.