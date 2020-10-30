Seahawks Expected to Sign Former Running Back: Report

Help is on the way for the Seattle Seahawks running back group in the form of a familiar face. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks are bringing in Alex Collins to begin COVID-19 testing in hopes the team can sign the running back to their practice squad ahead of Week 9.

“The Seahawks are bringing in RB Alex Collins to begin COVID-19 testing today, a source tells me,” Henderson noted on Twitter. “Once he finishes, he’ll be an option to join their practice squad as early as next week. Seattle needs backfield depth with Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer all banged up. …Collins spent his rookie season with the Seahawks in 2016 and the next two in Baltimore, last playing in 2018. He worked out for the Seahawks late last season and recently for Detroit.”

Collins began his NFL career with the Seahawks notching 31 carries for 125 rushing yards and a touchdown along with 11 receptions for 84 yards in 2016. The running back spent the next two seasons with the Ravens but missed 2019 with a broken leg. Collins’ best season came in 2017 when he rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns along with 23 receptions for 187 yards.

Collins Will Be Unable to Play vs. 49ers in Week 8

The Seahawks’ top three running backs are all dealing with injuries with Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer having an uncertain playing status this week against the 49ers. Collins will have to go through the testing process before the Seahawks can formally sign the running back but there is a chance he could play in Week 9 if the team moved him up from the practice squad.

“My understanding is – if everything checks out once Collins passes five tests in six days – he will be added to practice squad,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith tweeted. “Team doesn’t want to be put in a bind similar to end of last year with running back depth… especially in COVID-19 era.”



Seahawks Have ‘Creative’ Backup Plans at Running Back

Rookie DeeJay Dallas is the lone healthy running back on the Seahawks roster, but there is some hope at least one of Carson, Hyde or Homer can also play. Rashaad Penny started the season on injured reserve but is expected back this season.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted the team has a “creative” plan at running back if they need to utilize it. We could see receivers like Freddie Swain and David Moore receive a few carries against the Niners.

“We have some things that we can do, if we need to,” Carroll explained, per The News Tribune. “We’ll look. We’re going to take it one day at a time and see if our guys can get back- with a couple of creative thoughts going forward, that we will keep in-house, for now.”

Carroll also admitted that it is almost impossible to get immediate help at a position given the extensive COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s really difficult,” Carroll added. “It’s really difficult to do that, to get guys in here in time where they could actually practice. …and have a chance to even be familiar with taking the hand off, you know?”

As for Collins, the running back appears to be thrilled to get a second opportunity with the Seahawks. Collins took to Twitter to celebrate and confirm he is headed to the Seahawks.

“Can’t thank god enough ready to make the most of this opportunity #AK #kmm #Seahawks,” Collins said on Twitter.

