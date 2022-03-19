Seahawks Make Likely Decision on Possible Blockbuster QB Trade: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to trade talks with the Cleveland Browns, but a deal for Baker Mayfield is looking less and less likely. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield’s preference is to be traded to the Colts now that the Browns have acquired Deshaun Watson.

“Baker Mayfield has informed the Browns that he’d prefer to be traded to the Colts, per sources,” Howe detailed on Twitter on March 18, 2022. “Earlier this week, prior to Mayfield’s trade request, the Browns said they’d work with him on a trade. We’ll see if they’ll accommodate such a move to the AFC, though.”

Mayfield does not possess a no-trade clause, meaning the Browns are not required to send the quarterback to his top choice. Yet, The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that the Seahawks are unlikely to make an aggressive push for Mayfield.

“This [Watson trade] will obviously lead to more rumors linking Baker Mayfield and Seahawks,” Condotta tweeted on March 18. “But I’m hearing Seahawks aren’t expected to aggressively pursue Mayfield right now. Mayfield is also said to want to go to the Colts.”

The Seahawks Have Shown an Interest in Mayfield & Ryan: Report

From @NFLTotalAccess: Next up? The #Browns will now trade Baker Mayfield, with the #Colts emerging as a prime location. pic.twitter.com/z64BhytJHv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Despite praising Drew Lock, the Seahawks are at least kicking the tires on making another major move at quarterback. Prior to the Watson deal, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the Seahawks have explored trades for both Mayfield and Matt Ryan. The Watson trade means Mayfield will likely be on the move, but it will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks will make a strong push.

“I’m told the Seahawks would ‘prefer to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback,'” Anderson said on Twitter on March 18. “Inquiry* calls have gone out to the Falcons about Matt Ryan, Cleveland on Baker Mayfield and others, per league source.”

Will the Falcons Still Trade Ryan After Missing out on Watson?

Has anyone done a good Matt Ryan Seahawks photoshop? Asking for a friend — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 17, 2022

The Falcons were a finalist to land Watson and now face a dilemma with Ryan’s future. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that Ryan “wasn’t exactly a happy camper” about the Falcons meeting with Watson. Ryan still has two years remaining on his contract, but the Falcons could still accommodate the veteran with a trade as the team continues to rebuild in Atlanta.

“Reported on @CBSSportsHQ this a.m. that while Matt Ryan was willing to work with the Falcons — the only franchise he’s ever played for — and while they did keep him in the loop on things, he wasn’t exactly a happy camper about all this. Obviously,” Jones tweeted after the Watson trade was announced.

Schneider on Potential QB Moves: ‘We’ll Continue to Explore Options’

As for the Seahawks, Seattle general manager John Schneider indicated the team would continue to explore their options at quarterback. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks are willing to give up major assets in a deal for another quarterback. Seattle could also address the position in the draft to create more competition for Lock.

“We’ll continue to explore options, but we have a ton of faith in Drew,” Schneider noted during a March 16 press conference. “We’re excited about it. We’re excited about a change of scenery for him.”