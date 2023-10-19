Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s Trash Talk on Seahawks IG Post Turns Heads

The Seattle Seahawks were on a three-game win streak before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

While the Seahawks’ defense kept Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to completing just 68.6% of his passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and his No. 1 wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, to 6 catches for 80 yards, Seattle lost 17-13.

Following the defeat, the Seahawks’ official Instagram account applauded cornerback Devon Witherspoon‘s performance against the Bengals. The Seahawks posted several photos of their No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft and wrote, “Another big outing for the rook. 🥄,” which clearly bothered Chase.

The 23-year-old Bengals star commented on the post, “LOL HOLD THAT L,” which was immediately met with backlash from the 12s. One fan commented, “Imagine coming onto our page just to talk s*** 💀,” while another person clapped back, LOL GET LOCKED UP 🔒.”

Another person wrote, “Tre Brown is your dad,” referring to the Seahawks cornerback who intercepted a pass intended for Chase.

BroBible’s Dov Kleiman saw Chase’s comment and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The Bengals won the game but when covered by Witherspoon he made 0 catches on 2 targets. Witherspoon finished the game with 3 passes defended and 4 total tackles.”

Barstool Sports was more on Chase’s side. “It’s a weird move by the Seahawks to use THAT picture of Witherspoon. I mean, I get it. It’s the story, it’s Chase, whatever. But you still lost. Sure, Witherspoon won the individual matchup, but you lost the game.”

After seeing Chase’s comment, Witherspoon shared the photo on his Instagram Stories with a 🤧 emoji.

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Warned Ja’Marr Chase That Devon Witherspoon Would Shut Him Down

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf jumpstarted the budding rivalry between Chase and Witherspoon before the team traveled to Paycor Stadium. Metcalf first praised Chase’s talent during a press conference on October 11, calling him “a great receiver” while noting “how effortlessly” he catches the ball.

“I tip my hat off to him, on what he’s done his first three years in the league,” Metcalf said. “It’ll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think ‘Spoon will get the best of him.”

DK Metcalf on Ja'Marr Chase: “It'll be fun to watch Sunday but I think Spoon will get the best of him.” Spoon gonna have Chase in hell 😈 pic.twitter.com/Ulk4MWw92H — 🎟️ (@Plazuhbtw) October 11, 2023

Chase responded to Metcalf’s comments later that day. “He ain’t doing nothing but praising his teammate. That’s what he’s supposed to do,” Chase told reporters.”At the end of the day, it’s about game-time reps and game-time decisions. He gonna get the opportunity to get his matchups and just see who wins that matchup.”

While Chase was named AFC’s Player of the Week following his breakout performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, Witherspoon was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant showing against the New York Giants before the bye in Week 4.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Put the Bengals Loss on His Shoulders

On the final play, Geno Smith was looking for Colby Parkinson in that 1on1 situation. “He did a great job getting open and I just didn’t get it to him in time.” pic.twitter.com/LYFy20hU09 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 15, 2023



Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who completed 65.9% of his passes for 323 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, had several chances to put this game away, but couldn’t get it done. The Seahawks offense made it into the red zone four times in the second half but came away with a total of three points.

Smith told reporters after the game, “The guys deserved to win today and obviously I didn’t do my best job today… those are things I put on myself and lay right on my shoulders.”

“I know that I can be a lot better, so I need to look in the mirror and figure those things out.”

Seattle (3-2) will look to turn things around when they host the Cardinals (1-5) in Week 7. The Seahawks are considered 7.5-point favorites to win.