Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Seahawks an $18 Million Dual-Threat QB

The Seattle Seahawks could potentially be on the hunt for a new franchise quarterback.

As the Seahawks enter the offseason, they’ll do so with a new head coach. Seattle parted ways with longtime head coach Pete Carroll following a 9-8 season that saw the Seahawks miss the playoffs for the second time in the past three years.

Although Geno Smith is under contract for the next two years, he could be on the hot seat. As CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin suggests, the Seahawks should be one of the top five “logical” landing spots for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

“Geno Smith just landed a new deal as their veteran starter last offseason, but his injury-riddled season may not stop Seattle from exploring younger alternatives, as team brass did around the 2023 draft,” wrote Benjamin on Dec. 22. “In the playoff push, they’re unlikely to secure a top-five or top-10 selection to target the best of the 2024 crop, and Smith can be designated a post-June 1 cut to save $22.5 million. Remember, Pete Carroll thrived for years working with a more mobile QB in Russell Wilson.”

Why Justin Fields Is a Hot Name in Trade Rumors

Fields is somewhat of an enigma as a quarterback. There’s little doubt that the 24-year-old is one of the two best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league — the Baltimore Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson being the other — and his rushing numbers illustrate that. His 1,800 rushing yards are the most of any quarterback since the start of the 2022 season.

However, his inconsistency and his troubling record — he’s 10-28 as a starter since entering the league in 2021, the second-most losses of any quarterback — makes his value a question mark.

While Fields finished the season leading the Bears to four wins in their final six games of the 2023 season, Chicago could benefit from trading the former first-round draft pick. Not only is Fields finishing his rookie deal in 2024, his market value is projected to be $47.1 million per season across six years at a total of more than $283 million, according to Spotrac.

The Bears also hold the No. 1 overall pick in addition to another top five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

In other words, Fields’ value is probably as high as it’ll ever be — his name is constantly rumored in trade scenarios — and the Bears could benefit from unloading Fields to a fringe playoff contender in need of a quarterback.

Why the Seahawks Could Replace Geno Smith

Smith had a breakthrough 2022 campaign following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Smith posted a Pro Bowl year and won Comeback Player of the Year honors after posting 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while leading the league with a 69.8% completion rate.

While posting a career-best season, he led the Seahawks — they were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league in 2022 — to a surprising playoff appearance.

However, his individual statistics showed that he regressed during the 2023 season, posting middle-of-the-pack numbers with 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions for a 92.1 passer rating and 64.7% completion rate.

As far as what the cost will be in acquiring Fields, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Jeremy Fowler writes that a pre-draft trade for Fields could net a second or third-round draft pick.

Considering the Seahawks will not make their selection until No. 16, they’ll miss out on the top quarterback prospects of the draft. If Seattle isn’t confident in Smith moving forward, they could emerge as a trade candidate for Fields.