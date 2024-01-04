Seahawks News: Veteran Earns Massive 6-Figure Bonus With Pro Bowl Honor

While the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) are focused on defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. However, the team took a moment to celebrate this year’s Pro Bowl selections on Wednesday, January 3.

Three Seahawks players were recognized for the honor, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safety Julian Love, and veteran Bobby Wagner. The 2024 selection marks Wagner’s ninth Pro Bowl in his 12-year career. Not only does the linebacker tie Walter Jones and Russell Wilson for the most in franchise history, but he get a massive pay day.

Wagner earns an extra $750,000 by making the original ballot, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Seattle after spending a season with the Los Angeles Rams. The deal included up to $1.5 million in incentives, and Wagner just bagged half of it.

While Wagner wasn’t expected to be an every-down player due to his age, he’s been on the field for a team-high 98.3% of defensive snaps, per ESPN. Wagner has tallied 168 tackles this season, which ranks second in the NFL. He’s also recorded 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 6 quarterback hits.

Since the NFL began tracking tackles as a stat, Wagner is the third player to have 12 consecutive seasons with over 100 tackles.

Bobby Wagner Is Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

Bobby Wagner, 33 and in his 12th NFL season, said he “100 percent” plans on playing in 2024. He’ll be a free agent in March after returning to Seattle on a one-year, $5.5M deal. Wagner is second in the league in tackles with 168 and has played 98% of Seattle’s defensive snaps. pic.twitter.com/8Sjo7FM2kv — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 3, 2024



Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Wagner was asked if he plans to play a 13th season in the NFL. “100% percent,” Wagner answered. “There’s no might. I never thought anything else outside of that.”

The question arose since the Seahawks’ season could soon come to an abrupt end. Seattle no longer controls their destiny after losing 30-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. In order to reach the postseason, the must defeat the Cardinals, and the Green Bay Packers need to lose (or tie).

While Wagner made his intention to play next season crystal clear, it’s unknown if he’ll return to Seattle. When he re-signed with the Seahawks this offseason, “I didn’t think too far,” he said. “I just was trying to be present in the moment that I had. Trying to make the most out of that and let the cards fall where they may.”

While Wagner’s personal stats are impressive, the Seahawks defense as a whole has struggled this season. Heading into Week 18, Seattle ranks 27th in total defense, per FOX Sports. When it comes to stopping the run, they 30th in the NFL.

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll ‘Would Love’ to Keep Bobby Wagner

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d like Wagner back for the 2024 season. “I would think yes,” Carroll told reporters. “We would love to have him.”

Carroll wants Wagner back in Seattle next year not just for his performance on the field, but what he provides as a team captain.

“He’s had a fantastic season coming back to us,” Carroll said. “His leadership and the example that he sets for other guys. He doesn’t have to say much, he just does everything well and right and the fact that he’s had a productive year and is making his plays and making a ton of tackles again, and his durability again, which is just so remarkable throughout his career, is just a statement of is overall conditioning and development and maintenance, all that it takes to do that.”