Brian Daboll Makes Bold Admission on Trading $63 Million DT to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks got a major boost on defense after acquiring Leonard Williams from the New York Giants.

Williams, who was in the final year of his $63 million contract, was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

While massive deals like this can time to formulate, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the move came as a surprise since they were not actively shopping Williams and “didn’t have any intention” of trading him until the Seahawks came knocking.

"Love Leo, have a lot of respect for Leo" Brian Daboll on the Leonard Williams trade: pic.twitter.com/03fvbYfOBp — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 1, 2023

Daboll told reporters on Wednesday, November 1, “Seattle called [Giants general manager] Joe [Schoen]. Joe told me about it. Joe had a private meeting with Leo. Those guys talked about it, good conversation, and decided that that was what we were going to do, kind of on both ends.

“Lot of respect for Leo. Certainly, we’ll miss him, but have confidence in the guys, A’Shawn [Robinson] and Nacho [Rakeem Nunez-Roches] and those guys that we have that are playing his spot.”

As for what he told the team after the unexpected trade, Daboll simply delivered the truth. “You tell ‘em how it went down,” Daboll said. “Joe wasn’t actively shopping anyone. Obviously, he fields calls as the general manager. We have confidence in the guys that we have, and let ‘em go out there and have a good week.”

Leonard Williams Had Complicated Feelings Leaving New York for Seattle

Leonard Williams discusses the highs and lows of being traded and says he appreciated the Giants for how they handled it. pic.twitter.com/PeLzUX7bNc — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 1, 2023

During Williams’ first press conference in Seattle on Wednesday, the veteran admitted having mixed feelings about the trade.

“There were some highs and lows that day,” he said. “I was clearly on the Giants for five years and I built some relationships there. I think saying goodbye to people you’ve built relationships with is going to be hard even if you are excited about your future.”

However, Williams has no regrets. “All in all, I think this is going to be a fun change for me,” he said.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound tackle also commended the Giants for how they handled everything. Williams, who was traded to the Giants from the New York Jets in 2019, said this move was handled in a much more “respectful” way.

“I’ve been traded before and it was very abruptly. I kinda had no say or anything like,” Williams said. “In this situation, my GM came to me and told me that he wasn’t shopping me around, but out of respect for me and where I’m at in my career, being a little bit older, he let me know there were a few teams, including Seattle, that were on the winning side of the season and going to make a push this year.”

Knowing Williams had a connection with several players on the Seahawks roster, Schoen put the ultimate decision in his hands. “The way it happened felt like it was more negotiated. I think it went well.”

The Seahawks Engaged in Trade Talks With Patriots LB Josh Uche

Before cutting a deal for Williams, the Seahawks were assessing all possible options. SI’s Albert Breer reported, “The Seahawks really did look at a lot of different options before trading for Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who’s a big, reliable, disruptive piece for their defensive front.

“And much of their efforts had been focused on edge-rushers, with talks going pretty deep on players like New England’s Josh Uche.” The Patriots’ second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft has recorded six tackles, two sacks, and three quarterback hits in six game appearances.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (in blue, new number 99) begins his first practice with the #Seahawks today, after his trade from the New York Giants. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/z7geWOUcs8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 1, 2023

However, the decision to go with the former Giants Pro Bowler had more to do with Seattle’s 3-4 scheme and style of play. “What Williams brings that’s a little different is that he can be a true three-down player for a Seattle defense that’s already got plenty of horse,” Breer wrote.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident they got the right guy. “This is as fun as it gets to get a player of his magnitude,” Carroll told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s practice. “There are so many positives. But it’s just a real boost for us. Going to move some stuff around and figure out how it all going to fit together.”