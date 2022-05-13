Ex-Seahawks QB Predicts ‘Aggressive’ Pursuit of Former Star Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be in a staring contest with the Cleveland Browns regarding disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield. Former Seahawks quarterback Jake Heaps, now a Seattle Sports host, does not see the team making a trade for Mayfield but believes they “will definitely be aggressive” if the Browns end up releasing the quarterback.

“Via trade? 0% chance,” Heaps said during a May 10, 2022 episode of “Jake and Stacy.” “Via free agency after being cut? 100% chance. That’s how I feel. That is the disparity between the two. There is no way, no how the Seahawks are going to be anywhere close to being interested in trading for Baker Mayfield.

“…I think that Baker Mayfield if he’s looking at the landscape, the situation here in Seattle should be infinitely more attractive than the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Carolina Panthers or whoever else would be vying for his services. I think the Seattle Seahawks would be the exact right place for him and I think the Seahawks should 100% be in on that situation if it did present itself … No way they trade for him but if he becomes on the open market, you better believe that they will crank it up, and they will definitely be aggressive in their pursuit of him.”

Talks Between the Seahawks & Browns ‘Haven’t Progressed Into Advanced Stages’: Report

Why do the Seahawks appear to view signing Mayfield outright much differently than trading for the quarterback? The Browns have been unwilling to eat a good portion of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary, and Seattle would also likely have to give up future draft capital in a deal.

If the Seahawks signed Mayfield outright, they could set the terms of a new deal without having to give up any draft picks. USA Today’s Mike Jones provided an update on the Seahawks’ trade talks with the Browns noting that the discussions “haven’t progressed into advanced stages.”

“Thus far, talks regarding a deal with Cleveland for Mayfield haven’t progressed into advanced stages, people familiar with the situation have told USA TODAY Sports,” Jones explained. “The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for either team.”

Carroll: ‘I Don’t See Us Making a Trade for Anybody at All’

The Seahawks continue to express faith in Drew Lock and Geno Smith heading into 2022. During a May 5 interview on “The Ian Furness Show,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll threw cold water on the idea of a potential quarterback trade. When asked about the possibility of acquiring a veteran quarterback, Carroll noted, “I don’t see us making a trade for anybody.”

“We’re always competing, I’m not saying anything you didn’t think I was going to say,” Carroll said. “Fortunately, that’s always been the way we’ve operated, and it fits again. So, we’re looking, I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening, but we’re certainly going to continue to be open to the chances to help our club. Meanwhile, we’re just going to be battling and competing our tales off. There’s always a possibility, so we keep open to that.”

Carroll was asked if the Seahawks’ stance would change if a quarterback became a free agent rather than having to be acquired via trade. The Seahawks coach admitted the team is “going to be ready” if a new opportunity presents itself.

“Honestly, we’re going to keep looking and seeing what’s available but only to help our club and try to make us better,” Carroll added. “If the case presents itself, we’re going to be ready for it.”