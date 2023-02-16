Seahawks Quarterback Could Bolt for NFC Foe, Says Analyst

Much has been made about Geno Smith’s future with the Seattle Seahawks, but Drew Lock is also a free agent beginning on March 13. With the Seahawks losing former quarterbacks coach Dave Canales to the Buccaneers, there is plenty of speculation that the new offensive coordinator could attempt to bring Lock with him to Tampa Bay.

“Quarterbacks coach Dave Canales confirms he’s leaving Seahawks to be Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted on February 16, 2023. “Could one of his Seattle QBs from 2022 be joining his Buccaneers offense? Drew Lock threw passes to Canales in extra work each day after practices.”

The Buccaneers are in search of a new starting quarterback following the retirement of Tom Brady. Kyle Trask is the lone signal-caller currently on the Bucs roster, but the team is an estimated $55.7 million above the salary cap this offseason.

This likely takes the team out of the running for potentially expensive veterans like Derek Carr. Lock completed a four-year, $7 million rookie deal and is unlikely to command a lucrative contract making the quarterback a feasible target for the Buccaneers.

Drew Lock on Future: ‘I Want to Play’

Seattle has publicly maintained their desire to bring back Smith and Lock. Yet, the Buccaneers could offer a more appealing landing spot for Lock given there is a clearer pathway to potentially playing, especially if Tampa Bay does not add another veteran quarterback. During his latest media comments, Lock praised the Seahawks but also added that he “want[s] to play.”

“This is a special place,” Lock told Bell during a January 15 interview. “I learned, a lot. But as a competitor, I want to play.”

It Would Be a ‘Surprise’ If Geno Smith Does Not Re-Sign With Seahawks, Says Adam Schefter

The Seahawks have more flexibility when it comes to retaining Smith, even if the two sides are unable to come to a long-term contract agreement. Seattle could use the franchise tag on Smith allowing the team to punt on making a decision on Smith’s future until 2024.

This would not be an ideal solution as the move would eat up the majority of the Seahawks’ available cap space. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two sides have been “working on a long-term extension” and labeled it a “surprise” if the Pro Bowl quarterback is not back in Seattle.

“Geno Smith wants to be in Seattle the Seahawks want him in Seattle,” Schefter detailed during a February 15 SportsCenter Special of Todd McShay’s mock draft. “The two sides have been working on a long-term extension. I think it would be a surprise if it didn’t get done.

“I would operate under the theory that Geno Smith will be back in Seattle giving Seattle the flexibility to do what it wants at No. 5. Whether it wants to go for the best player available like [Todd McShay] talked about. Whether it wants to go for a young quarterback that it’s identified in this particular draft. But Geno Smith right now figures to be a part of their future. It’s up to these two sides to figure out the numbers on the deal and to iron it out. But both sides want to get it done, and I think it would be a surprise if it didn’t get done.”

While all signs point to Smith returning to Seattle, it remains to be seen whether the Seahawks will be in the market for a new QB2. The Seahawks’ chances likely depend on if Lock can find a new home with a chance to compete to be a starting quarterback.