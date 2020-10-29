Carlos Dunlap Sends Strong Message After Seahawks Trade

The newest member of the Seattle Seahawks appears to be thrilled he is headed to the Pacific Northwest as Carlos Dunlap took to social media to react to the recent trade. Dunlap described himself as “hungry” after retweeting a message from former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable.

“Hawks you got a player that is hungry and ready to get after QB,” Douzable noted on Twitter.

Dunlap co-signed Douzable’s tweet by adding a bit of emphasis on being hungry.

“Carlos Emphasizes ‘Hungry’ #GoHawks,” Dunlap noted.

The newest Seahawks defensive end wasted no time getting to Seattle as Dunlap posted a photo of himself flying to join his new team just hours after the trade was finalized. Dunlap has to go through the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol but will be eligible to play against the Bills in Week 9 as long as all the testing goes smoothly.

Dunlap on Being Traded to the Seahawks: ‘It’s All Up From Here’

Carlos Dunlap on being traded to the Seahawks: “I’m nervous as hell, but I’m excited as f**k too!” (Via employee96/IG) pic.twitter.com/JudjDJ7b46 — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) October 28, 2020

Dunlap also shared a few thoughts on the trade through a video he posted to his Instagram Story. The pass rusher expressed excitement but admitted to being “nervous as hell.”

“I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous as hell but I’m excited as f—, too,” Dunlap said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “… It’s all up from here. Let’s go. I get to play. Above all, I get to play. Thank you, Lord. I go with you.”

Dunlap saw his playing time with the Bengals reduced throughout the season going from 70 percent of the snaps in Week 1 down to just 23 percent in Week 7. After losing playing time, Dunlap’s relationship with the Bengals deteriorated to the point where Cincinnati asked the defensive end to stay home from team activities until they found a trade partner.

Carroll on Dunlap: ‘Carlos Has Been a Very, Very Consistent Player for a Long Time’

Our newest addition to the pass rush, ready to make an impact on defense. 😤#GoHawks x @Carlos_Dunlap pic.twitter.com/AGJ2COU2Qu — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2020

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been vocal about his desire for the defense to generate more pressure on the quarterback. Dunlap is a traditional edge rusher who Carroll believes will allow the team to have a better rotation on the defensive line.

“We have a chance to bring in Carlos Dunlap to our team and give him a chance to help us in an area we’ve been talking about for some time,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “Carlos has been a very, very consistent player for a long time. He’s always been fast, always been athletic, he still moves his feet well and gets off the rock and knows exactly how to play the spot that we want to play him in. Really it was exciting to share that with him, he was concerned to know how we would play him at all, so that that was a that was good for him to hear.”

Dunlap notched nine sacks in 2019 and has had at least 7.5 sacks in seven straight seasons. The Seahawks are hoping that given additional playing time Dunlap can show that same consistency in getting to the quarterback during Seattle’s stretch run.

