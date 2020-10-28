Seahawks Trade Center for 2-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher: Report

The Seattle Seahawks finally landed their pass rusher as the team traded for former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The Seahawks are sending backup center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick to the Bengals for a pass rusher they have the option of having under contract through 2021.

“Seahawks were wary of trading for a player in the last year of his deal and giving up already limited draft capital for a half-year rental,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted on Twitter. “Dunlap has two years left and was had for only a seventh. Tradeoff is his salary: the prorated amount of $7.8M this year + over $10M in ‘21.”

It is a home run deal for Seahawks general manager John Schneider who was able to unload Finney’s contract while landing a potential starting defensive end without giving up a lot of draft capital. The Seahawks signed Finney over the offseason with the expectation that he would win the starting center job but was never able to crack the rotation.

Dunlap Had at Least 7.5 Sacks for 7 Straight Seasons With the Bengals

Dunlap has had at least 7.5 sacks the past seven seasons but fell out of favor with the Bengals. The tension grew so bad that the Bengals told the pass rusher to stay home until Cincinnati was able to find a suitor.

“Sources: The Bengals have told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work today as the team sorts out his future,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted. “They have had trade talks centered around their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing.”