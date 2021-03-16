Seahawks Lose Running Back & Receiver to Same 1-Win Team: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are losing running back Carlos Hyde and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN. Hyde was believed to be a contingency option if the Seahawks are unable to re-sign Chris Carson who is also a free agent. It is just the latest former members of the Seahawks to join Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

“Former Seahawks’ RB Carlos Hyde reached an agreement with the Jaguars on a two-year, $6 million deal, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Twitter.

The Seahawks signed Dorsett last offseason with hopes he could emerge as the team’s third receiver, but he never played a snap in Seattle after missing all of 2020 with an injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated he expected the team to “bring him back” referring to Dorsett during his final press conference of last season.

“I talked to Phillip yesterday,” Carroll said, per NBC Sports Northwest. “We’re just like throwing this season out. It didn’t work out for him, and bring him back and let’s start all over again with all the same high hopes.”

Carroll on Hyde Heading Into Free Agency: ‘He’s One of Our Guys’

The pressure is mounting on the Seahawks in what has already been a turbulent offseason in the Pacific Northwest. Things started with Russell Wilson voicing his frustration with the number of hits he is taking each season and days later, his agent floated a list of teams the quarterback would be willing to play for next season.

The Seahawks struck out on several of the top free-agent offensive linemen who have already agreed to new deals with teams. Now, the Seahawks are losing some of their offensive role players they hoped to bring back. Carroll referred to Hyde as “one of our guys” heading into the offseason. Hyde notched 81 carries for 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 10 games with the Seahawks in 2020.

“Carlos is right in there,” Carroll explained, per The News Tribune. “He’s one of our guys. We’d love to have him back.”

Recently Fired O.C. Brian Schottenheimer Took the Same Position With the Jaguars

After being fired by the Seahawks, Brian Schottenheimer took the offensive coordinator position as part of Meyer’s staff with the Jaguars. The Jaguars’ recent signings have Schottenheimer’s fingerprints after it became clear he had philosophical differences with Carroll.

Hyde also played for Meyer at Ohio State and is the first major former Buckeyes player to reunite with his old coach. Both Hyde and Dorsett are likely to play next to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

“You see Trevor, you see Justin, you see (BYU quarterback) Zach (Wilson), this is going to be, as Shad said, this is a monumental moment for this franchise,” Meyer said, per NFL.com. “We’ve seen some franchises explode and we’ve seen others fail. I’ve said this many times throughout my career. When the NFL says it’s a quarterback league, well, so is college, so is high school, so is Pop Warner. It’s a quarterback sport.

