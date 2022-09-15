Seahawks Sign 8-Year Veteran Linebacker

The Seattle Seahawks made a handful of moves shortly after their upset win over the Denver Broncos. One of those moves included adding an intriguing veteran linebacker to the practice squad.

John Boyle with Seahawks.com reported a handful of moves on Wednesday, September 14. Perhaps the most notable move was that the team brought in 31-year-old linebacker and eight-year veteran Christian Jones, who will be starting with the team on the practice squad.

The addition was a corresponding move to the team promoting linebacker Tanner Muse from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster. Muse was moved up after the team placed pass rusher Alton Robinson to injured reserve.

Long snapper Tyler Ott was also placed on injured reserve, with practice squad long snapper Carson Tinker being called up to the active roster. The Seahawks filled Tinker’s practice squad spot by signing safety Scott Nelson, who had been with the team during training camp.

Christian Jones’ Path to the Seahawks

It has been a long career for the former undrafted free agent, and while he’s not the most memorable NFL linebacker, Jones is still a worthy addition to Seattle’s practice squad.

Coming out of Lake Howell High School in Florida back in 2010, Jones was a 5-star recruit and the second-ranked outside linebacker in the nation. Elite programs from all over the country including Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, and Oklahoma tried to land the star linebacker, but he ultimately decided to stay in his home state to play for the Florida State Seminoles.

Jones spent his college career as a versatile defender, moving back and forth from an outside edge rusher to an inside linebacker. His senior year couldn’t have gone much better, being named a second-team All-ACC linebacker while winning the BCS National Championship.

The Florida State star was an intimidating presence on defense, but after a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine, his draft stock plummeted. He went undrafted at the 2014 NFL Draft, but the Chicago Bears ended up picking him up following draft weekend.

Jones ended up playing four seasons with the Bears, switching back and forth from inside to outside linebacker. He then played for three years with the Detroit Lions from 2018 to 2020 before reuniting with the Bears last season. Over eight seasons in the NFL, Jones has racked up 463 combined tackles, 296 solo tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and 16 pass deflections.

At 31 years old, Jones is likely nearing the end of his career, but if the Seahawks need a linebacker on the active roster in the coming weeks, at least they’ll have a seasoned veteran who understands what it takes to play at the pro level.

Who is Tanner Muse?

While Jones is now on the Seahawks practice squad, linebacker Tanner Muse was called up to the active roster, giving him a chance at some actual playing time going forward.

Muse was a two-time national champion for the Clemson Tigers in college, making first-team All-ACC in his final college season. He also made third-team All-American as a redshirt senior, recording 73 tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions for the Tigers.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Muse in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but injuries kept him from ever playing a snap for the team before being waived in 2021. The Seahawks scooped him up shortly after, and he’s bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster since.

Given his impressive production and accolades in college, a healthy Muse could be a legitimate contributor for Seattle’s defense.