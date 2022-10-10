Seahawks a Trade Suitor for All-Pro Running Back, Per Insider

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a major blow to the running back room in their Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. With a rookie now operating as the starting running back, general manager John Schneider could be considering a trade for an All-Pro at the position.

In the third quarter of Sunday’s 39-32 loss to the Saints, Penny went down near the sideline and had to be carried away before being carted off of the field. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the initial concern is that Penny suffered a fractured tibia and will likely require surgery.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia, sources say, and he’ll have tests tomorrow to determine associated damage to see if surgery is necessary. As of now, it’s likely. Heart-breaking. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

With Penny likely out for the season, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will be taking over as the lead back in Seattle. The second-round pick carried the ball 11 times for 88 yards, including a 69-yard score for his first career touchdown.

Could the Seahawks Trade For A Star Running Back?

Although Walker showed some flashes against the Saints, the Seahawks don’t have another established veteran at the position currently on the 53-man roster. Former fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas is currently the only other running back behind Walker.

That could change if Schneider decides to make a move. In Heavy Senior NFL Report Matt Lombardo’s Week 5 reactions piece, he discussed the possibility of teams asking the Carolina Panthers about a potential trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

“…if Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has any sense, Carolina would be actively shopping McCaffrey to contenders as the NFL trade deadline nears,” Lombardo said. “Playoff teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and even a team like the Philadelphia Eagles with no meaningful holes to speak of and two first-round picks in the 2023 draft would make some sense for McCaffrey.”

At just 1-4, the Panthers are nearing another rebuild, especially if they decide to part ways with head coach Matt Rhule. That kind of rebuild would require the team to offload contracts and get younger across the board in hopes of establishing a new identity.

McCaffrey would be a top player for teams to call about. Since coming into the league in 2017, the 26-year-old has made first and second-team All-Pro selections along with a Pro Bowl nod in 2019. In 63 career games, he’s racked up 7,114 yards and 50 touchdowns from scrimmage.

With his skill as both a runner and receiver, McCaffrey would be an exciting weapon in Seattle’s offense, especially with Geno Smith and the passing game hitting its stride through the first five games of the year.

What’s Next for Rashaad Penny?

As a former first-round pick, Penny has been fighting to shake off any kind of “bust” narrative over the last few seasons. Unfortunately, the talented running back just can’t catch a break lately.

Penny signed a one-year, $5.75 million deal to come back to the Seahawks this offseason after showing real flashes at the end of last year. In 10 games in 2021, Penny averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per carry for 749 yards and six touchdowns. He was off to another hot start this season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry in five games.

With the 26-year-old set to be a free agent again next offseason, there’s a chance that Penny could come back to Seattle. However, if the team has faith in Walker, or decides to trade for another veteran running back, then this could have been Penny’s final game as a member of the Seahawks.