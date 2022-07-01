Seahawks Targeting Elite Young QB in 2023, Per Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks have been put under the microscope all offseason as media members and fans alike monitor the team’s quarterback situation. If the team doesn’t make a big move for a QB before the start of the 2022 season, then the Seahawks front office is likely to start heavily monitoring prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mike Renner with Pro Football Focus gave out his list of 2023 NFL Draft prospects that each NFL franchise should be watching. When discussing the Seahawks, Renner made the case for the team to keep an eye on Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“The Seahawks will firmly be in the mix for the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class, and that means they’ll have their eyes on Stroud all fall,” Renner said. “He earned a 92.2 overall grade in his first season as a starter…He’s much more of a traditional pocket passer that Seahawks brass seemingly lamented Russell Wilson for not being.”

C.J. Stroud Could Be the First QB Drafted in 2023

The Seahawks have been consistently linked in trade rumors to quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield in hopes of being a playoff contender in 2022 in beyond. If they can’t work out a trade and things go south, however, the Seahawks will likely be in play for an early draft pick and a shot at drafting a top QB prospect like Stroud in 2023.

Stroud was a 4-star recruit and the second-highest ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 high school class. He had offers from top college programs that included Georgia and Michigan, but Stroud ultimately committed to play for the Buckeyes.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

After sitting behind Justin Fields in 2020, Stroud became the team’s starter as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He lit up the stat sheet in his first season under center, completing nearly 72 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Stroud was nationally recognized for his success in 2021, being named a Heisman Trophy finalist as well as the Big Ten offensive player of the year. He was a third-team All-American and led the nation’s top-scoring offense with the Buckeyes averaging 561.5 yards per game.

Given his efficiency as a passer as a redshirt freshman, Stroud is expected to take another big step in 2021, which should put him in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if he decides to go pro.

Other Potential Seahawks QB Targets in the 2023 Draft

If the Seahawks are still looking for a quarterback after the 2022 season but aren’t able to bring in Stroud, there are a few other quarterback prospects who could become franchise cornerstones in the 2023 draft.

Alabama’a Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner after lighting up defenses with 47 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He has a lighter frame than Stroud at 6’0″ and 194 pounds, but his poise and arm talent made him an electric quarterback in 2021.

Kentucky’s Will Levis has also generated some first-round buzz after a strong first season with the Wildcats. Levis transferred from Penn State to start for Kentucky and was named a team captain before ever playing a game with his teammates. At 6’3″ and 232 pounds, he has a great frame and a good deep ball that will make him an intriguing prospect.

Other potential QB prospects will Stanford’s Tanner McKee, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and even an interesting in-state prospect in Washington State’s newest quarterback Cameron Ward.