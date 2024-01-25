Seahawks Are ‘Likely Destination’ for Duo With Award-Winning Coach: Report

The latest rumors indicate the Seattle Seahawks may be going big game hunting in the form of a star-studded coaching duo. The Oregonian’s Shane Hoffmann reported that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly may be a “package deal.”

Under this scenario, Quinn would serve as the head coach with Kelly as the offensive coordinator. The Seahawks are a “likely destination” for this duo, per Hoffmann.

“Hearing that not only is an NFL-return likely for former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, but that it could take the form of a ‘package deal’ with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn,” Hoffmann detailed in a series of January 23, 2024 messages on X. “The Seahawks are a likely destination. Kelly would be OC. Could happen elsewhere without Quinn, too, of course. If not, however, he probably stays at UCLA.”

Kelly’s impressive resume includes leading Oregon to the national title game in 2011. He was also named the Coach of the Year in 2010 and is a two-time Pac-10 (now the Pac-12) Coach of the Year.

Seahawks Rumors: There Has Been a Growing Buzz Linking UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly to NFL Openings

While this coaching collaboration should have appeal to Seahawks fans, there are plenty of hurdles to overcome to make this happen. Namely, why would Kelly leave a head coaching role to be an offensive coordinator?

Kelly signed a contract extension with the Bruins that pays him $6.1 million annually, per The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Even if Seattle compensated Kelly as one of the highest-paid NFL coordinators, it would likely be a pay cut.

The one reason for this move is Kelly may want to jump back into the NFL. Given his bumpy resume with the 49ers and Eagles, perhaps a strong performance as a coordinator could eventually provide him another chance to be an NFL head coach. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported there is a growing buzz around the league that connects Kelly to offensive coordinator vacancies.

“A name who once dominated NFL head-coaching cycles a few years ago has been on the lips of candidates and teams alike in recent weeks,” Jones wrote in a January 20 story titled “Chip Kelly drawing interest from multiple NFL teams seeking offensive coordinator.”

“Multiple sources tell CBS Sports that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has been mentioned as a possible offensive coordinator by multiple head-coaching candidates this cycle, and multiple teams have started due diligence on the former Eagles and 49ers head coach for their potential offensive coordinator vacancy.”

Seahawks News: Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Is Having a Second Interview With Seattle

Many of the current college football offenses can be traced back to the system Kelly introduced at Oregon. Elements of Kelly’s offense has also found its way into the NFL.

The challenge for Kelly is many teams have now adapted some of his offensive philosophy. This makes it even harder for Kelly to maintain a competitive edge. As for Quinn, there should be some skepticism with Seattle replacing a legend like Pete Carroll for another defensive-minded head coach.

If this was the plan, why not simply retain Carroll? The Seahawks pairing Quinn with an offensive-minded coach like Kelly would make it hard to argue with the potential. Quinn is slated to have his second interview with Seattle brass on Thursday, January 25, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.