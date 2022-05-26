Door Could Be Open for Ex-NFL QB to Make Comeback With Seahawks: Insider

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to Colin Kaepernick for years, but the franchise’s window to add the former NFL quarterback could be closing. The Raiders hosted Kaepernick for a workout indicating the team is interested in signing the former Niners signal-caller. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson believes that the Raiders workout could signal additional interest from other teams, including the Seahawks, to make a run at Kaepernick.

“Even if it doesn’t work out with the Raiders, I wonder if the lack of a backlash, because I don’t see any backlash, if the lack of a backlash that I think some teams were afraid of might [cause a team to go], ‘Hey, nothing happened,'” Robinson noted on the May 25, 2022 edition of “You Pod to Win the Game.” “And there are a couple of teams whose starters, I don’t know, they might even consider [signing Kaepernick].

“Look, you can’t tell me that he can’t go in and at least compete in Seattle. You can’t tell me that he can’t go in and maybe compete in Carolina. And then from a backup situation, it could be a multitude of teams that could use him. So, I just think there’s an opportunity here that seeing how this goes and if he doesn’t end up with the Las Vegas Raiders, there could be a chance that this loosens things up for other teams to go, ‘Hey, you know what, turns out this isn’t a big deal after all. Let’s see what he’s got.'”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Kaepernick’s Workout ‘Largely Considered a Positive’: Report

Play

Chris Broussard says Colin Kaepernick could play for the Seattle Seahawks this season Chris Broussard says Colin Kaepernick could play for the Seattle Seahawks this season 2022-05-26T13:06:05Z

It remains to be seen if the Raiders will sign Kaepernick, but the early signs are that the quarterback impressed the Las Vegas brass. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Kaepernick’s “arm strength and good overall conditioning” were two aspects that stood out to Raiders brass.

“Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning,” Fowler tweeted on May 26. “Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that “two other teams were showing interest in Kaepernick” prior to the Raiders’ formal workout invite. Florio did not specify the teams, making it unclear if the Seahawks were one of the interested franchises.

Carroll on Kaepernick: ‘Our Conversations Have Not Progressed’

Play

Video Video related to door could be open for ex-nfl qb to make comeback with seahawks: insider 2022-05-26T16:03:38-04:00

The Seahawks have been connected with Kaepernick throughout the offseason. Kaepernick had separate workouts with Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett and Aaron Fuller prompting both wideouts to campaign for the quarterback to land another NFL job. During his first comments of the offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed during a March 16 press conference that he had been in contact with Kaepernick. Weeks later, Carroll noted that talks “have not progressed” in terms of the team’s potential interest in Kaepernick.

“Yeah, our conversations have not progressed from the early connection that we made,” Carroll told reporters on March 29. “I’ve watched a bunch of his workouts for stuff. He sent me stuff along the way to kind of keep me up with what’s going on. He’s really working hard. He’s all over the country traveling around, getting his workouts in. So, he’s still competing for it.”

Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since the 2016 season when the quarterback appeared in 12 contests for the 49ers. The playmaker posted 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.2% of his passes. Kaepernick also added 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.