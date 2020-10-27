Seahawks Cut Defensive Lineman & Miss Out on Ex-Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks released defensive tackle Anthony Rush which fuels speculation that Damon “Snacks” Harrison will finally be promoted from the practice squad. Seattle has an additional roster spot to either promote a player like Harrison or sign someone else in Rush’s place.

“Rush appearing in four games with Seattle, after being signed to its practice squad and eventually promoted to the 53,” Seattle PI’s Ben Arthur noted on Twitter. “Seahawks now have an open roster spot. Possibly going to Snacks Harrison …”

‘Snacks’ Has Been on the Seahawks Practice Squad as He Gets Into Better Shape

The Seahawks signed Harrison on October 7 but have opted not to promote the defensive tackle for the last two games. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated on several occasions that Harrison needs to lose weight and get into football shape to see the field in Seattle.

“He’s just working to get back in shape and make sure his conditioning is right and all that,” Carroll noted in Week 7, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s working on his weight and making sure he’s as svelte as he can be and so he’s going through a process getting right.”

Harrison described the transition as a “humbling experience” after a fan on social media asked the defensive tackle about his experience with the Seahawks.

“I’m good man lol it’s all in the plan,” Harrison tweeted. “I’m working hard. Whenever we both think I’m ready I’ll be there. It’s been a humbling experience. Exactly what I need.”

The Lions Traded a 6th Round Pick for Everson Griffen

There had been some speculation that the Seahawks would make a run at pass rusher Everson Griffen who the Cowboys put on the trade block. The Seahawks expressed an interest in Griffen over the offseason before he signed with the Cowboys. Detroit was able to acquire Griffen for just a sixth-round pick which the Seahawks could have afforded to send to the Cowboys.

“For the Cowboys, this trade allows them to send half of the $6M in salary to the Lions during a tough season,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Twitter. “And Everson Griffen is back in a division he knows pretty well.”

The Seahawks clearly do not value Griffen in the same way many perceived. Prior to the deal, Carroll was asked about Griffen during his weekly press conference. The Seahawks coach gave his standard response about being “in on everything.”

“I would tell you like I always tell you guys, and this is just the facts, we are in on everything we can know of, and so, if there legitimately has been conversation from them, from a particular team, John [Schneider] knows it and he’s on it,” Carroll noted. “That means that we’re listening to whatever the options are and we’ll try to figure things out. See what’s best and all that. There’s a lot of factors in all of this, not to mention [the] cap, all kinds of deals. The point being, are we interested in guys we were interested before? Yeah, we have a lot of information, because we’ve done a lot of homework and stuff like that so we are focused in on stuff like that.”

