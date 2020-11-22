Seahawks Linked to Multiple Defensive Coordinators: Report

The future of Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. continues to be discussed as the team has been linked to a few familiar faces. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported the Seahawks will “likely will be shaking up some personnel next season” on defense and linked the team to Dan Quinn and Gus Bradley as potential options to replace Norton.

“Should Quinn not end up coaching his own team, there are already persistent rumblings about a potential reunion with two head coaches he most recently worked with,” LaCanfora explained. “Quinn remains very close to Seattle head coach Pete Caroll, whose defense is struggling this season at a historic rate and who quite likely will be shaking up some personnel next season. Quinn is already well versed in that system and philosophies and would be a natural fit in Seattle (former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, whose Chargers staff is under fire after repeatedly blowing games late, is also a candidate to reunite with Caroll in some capacity).”

The Seahawks Are Hoping the Defense Has Turned the Corner

It is important to note that La Canfora’s report came before the Seahawks’ two most recent outings where the defense performed well, especially in the team’s win over the Cardinals. It remains to be seen whether the improvement is permanent but there is some hope that the unit will continue moving in the right direction as key players return from injuries.

“It’s really important for us,” Carroll said after Seattle’s win over Arizona, via Seahawks.com. “We’ll see. We got to keep coming back and keep going. We’re just, really, it feels like we’re just getting started. …There’s no reason that we can’t come together and play really good football. There’s no reason, and from this point forward. We just have to get comfortable with everybody that’s out there. And Shaq will return to us when we come back. Some pretty good things are happening. So I’m really excited. It was a good night for us.”

The Seahawks Could Have Competition From the 49ers for Quinn

If the unit finishes the season on a high note, it will be interesting to see if Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will opt to move on from Norton. The Seahawks are allowing the most yards to opposing offenses in the NFL at 434.9 per game and rank 28th in points allowed with 28.7 per contest. Quinn was the Seahawks defensive coordinator during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2013, and Bradley also spent time at the same position under Carroll. Bradley is now the defensive coordinator for the Chargers.

Quinn struggled towards the end of his tenure in Atlanta, and the Falcons defense failed to resemble anything close to what he had in Seattle. If the Seahawks opt to pursue Quinn, they could have competition as 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has been mentioned as a top head-coaching candidate. La Canfora believes Quinn will also consider working under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco if the position opens up this offseason.

“Quinn had his greatest success in Atlanta when Kyle Shanahan was his offensive coordinator on that Falcons staff, reaching a Super Bowl in Matt Ryan’s MVP season,” La Canfora added. “Those two remain close as well, sources said, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was a finalist for head coaching opportunities a year ago and stands to be a hot candidate again in 2021.”

