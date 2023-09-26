The Seahawks Defense Is Now the Legion of Gloom

Play a word association game with Seahawks fans, and when you mention “championships,” there’s a good chance they’ll come back with “Legion of Boom.” That moniker still gets mentioned today, especially now that Bobby Wagner is back in the saddle in Seattle doing his tackling machine thing.

Unfortunately, the numbers tell a different story. Based on last year’s defensive stats, the playoff debacle against Brock Purdy and the 49ers, and the first three games of 2023, the 2020s version of the Seahawks defense has earned the moniker “Legion of Gloom,” with stats ranging from dreary to downright awful.

Seattle Defense By the Numbers: Welcome to the Bottom 10

Let’s start with last year. The Seahawks were ranked 23rd to 26th last year depending on the metrics, despite the fact that they invested the fifth-most money in cornerbacks.

Could this year end up being worse? So far Seattle has been the go-to opponent for quarterbacks looking to post 300-yard games and light up the scoreboard in the process. Getting torched by Matthew Stafford and maybe even Jared Goff is somewhat understandable, but Andy Dalton? Seriously?

During his pre-game presser on Friday before the game, Pete Carroll said he expected the Carolina offense to be “a little different” with Dalton at the helm after Bryce Young was ruled out with a suspicious ankle sprain. But it’s fairly certain he wasn’t talking about turning Dalton, who’s now a backup, back into a gunslinger.

Point totals of 27, 31 and 27 are alarming, to say the least, and the defense’s inability to produce turnovers is just as concerning. So far the Seahawks have been able to produce just 1 interception and 2 fumbles. A total of 5.0 sacks in three games isn’t going to get it done, either.

If those numbers don’t change dramatically soon, Seattle is going to need all the production it can get from a certain veteran quarterback who’s been lighting up the scoreboard in his own right.

The Geno Factor

So why hasn’t there been more focus on this? The answer is simple: Geno Smith.

Smith was one of the best feel-good stories in the NFL in 2022, and this season he’s picking up right where he left off. After a lackluster start against the Rams, Smith hung 37 on the Lions, then proceeded to do it again against Carolina on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the running game has been in and out—out against the Lions, back against the Panthers. But Geno has been Johnny-on-the-spot. Smith is on the verge of thrusting himself into the MVP conversation, but he’ll need a lot of help from his defensive mates if he’s going to compete against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and other top QBs.

The upcoming schedule suggests that the Seahawks may be able to keep winning track meet games for at least a week or two. They get the Giants at the Meadowlands on Monday night, followed by a date with a wounded Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

After that, the suddenly viable Arizona Cardinals come to town, so that’s three winnable games in which Geno will get more chances to shine.

But Pete Carroll knows how risky track meet games can be, so he’ll likely be meeting with DC Clint Hurtt to figure out how to fix all this. Hurtt was elevated to DC last year after four years as defensive line coach, and his defense needs to start putting a hurt on opposing offenses for Seattle to succeed this year.