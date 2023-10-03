Video of Devon Witherspoon’s Brutal Comment on Giants QB Goes Viral

The Seattle Seahawks made Monday Night Football an absolute nightmare for the New York Giants, sacking quarterback Daniel Jones 11 times in a 24-3 beatdown.

While there were several highlights from the Seahawks’ defense, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a breakout performance at MetLife Stadium. In just his third NFL game, he recorded seven tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and a 97-yard pick-six late in the third quarter.

Witherspoon’s score prompted the home crowd at the Meadowlands to start heading home, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll to throw his iPad on the ground after speaking with Jones on the sidelines.

After the game, Witherspoon was asked what the Seahawks defense saw or heard to so easily dismantle the Giants offense, and he gave a brutally honest assessment of the team’s $160 million quarterback.

“We knew he liked to stare down his first target,” Witherspoon told NFL Network‘s Judy Battista after the game, video of which quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We were just trusting the game plan the coaches laid out for us. He had his back turned and a lot of guys were winning the one-on-one matchups up front. Without them, we couldn’t make the plays that we made.”

Witherspoon’s comment definitely turned some heads. BroBible’s Dov Kleiman wrote, “You don’t often hear a Rookie talk like that about one of the highest paid NFL players like that, but that did happen,” while a fan posted, “A ROOKIE is pointing out mistakes a 5 YEAR QB is making. This is NOT a good look.”

Against the Seahawks, Jones completed just 27-of-34 passes for 203 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Pete Carroll Praised Devon Witherspoon After the Game

Witherspoon’s journey since landing in Seattle has been a bumpy road. Between re-injuring his leg and missing the entire preseason and the team using him in the nickel slot instead of an outside corner, fans expressed frustration the team skipped over Jalen Carter to select Witherspoon as their No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft.

Seahawks Pete Carroll definitely felt vindicated for the world to finally see what he’s always seen in Witherspoon. “I never thought he wouldn’t play this,” Carroll told reporters after the game. “This is why he took him… He’s an explosive, dynamic player.

“He was playing nickel for the first time, this was a process getting him back out there…. although he’s been practicing there, and he did a great job. You see why we like him. We didn’t have Artie [Burns] or Tre Brown, so he had (play nickel) all night long. It was a beautiful job. He’s showing you who he is.

Bobby Wagner Commented on Devon Witherspoon’s Growth

Seahawks veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who recorded 17 tackles and two sacks against the Giants, commended the rookie corner for his performance during his postgame press conference.

“He did a great job,” Wagner said “He played really, really well. He’s really coming into his own. Every time he plays, he’s very, very smart and every time he steps out there, he gets smarter.”

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who tallied six tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble, also gave a shout-out to Witherspoon. “Man, he’s looking good. Little ‘Spoon, man,” Nwosu said, per Seahawks reporter John Boyle. He’s looking like a veteran out here; he’s doing his thing. The 97-yard pick-six, the two sacks, he just looks so comfortable out there. He knows what he’s doing, and I can’t wait to see him keep growing and growing.”

Jordyn Brooks added, “He’s gotten better each week. To see him coming out here and just dominating this early in his career, it’s a big sign that he’s going to be great in this league for a long time.”