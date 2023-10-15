Seahawks’ DK Metcalf’s Eclectic Game Day Outfit Turns Heads [PHOTO]

The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are looking to make a statement by snagging their fourth-straight win when they play Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, and wide receiver DK Metcalf was looking to make a fashion statement.

The Seahawks’ official account on X, formerly known as Twitter shared a photo of Metcalf arriving at Paycor Stadium on Sunday morning, a picture which quickly viral as users online ripped his eclectic outfit.

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound receiver was rocking a brightly colored patchwork sweater consisting of three different patterns and a pair of jeans with 3-D patches sewn on. Metcalf’s sneakers matched the sweater.

DK Metcalf gonna start a campaign to bring back Lilith Fair https://t.co/3zgJKDO4mJ — Taylor (autumn blues edition) 🍂 (@taylorklong) October 15, 2023

One fan joked, “Joe Burrow is 1000% asking DK where he got this,” as the Bengals quarterback is famous for his unique style choices on game day, while another person wrote, “Bros a wiggle.”

One man posted, “How many Muppets died for this monstrosity?” while another person commented, “That’s the ugliest outfit I’ve ever seen. Looks like one of the golden girls got high on acid.”

DK Metcalf Is Playing Through a Lingering Rib Injury

DK Metcalf sat out today as his ribs continue to heal. pic.twitter.com/5v4Sfkl5UY — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 10, 2023



Even after the bye week, Metcalf is still dealing with a rib injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. While he’s been limited at practice throughout the week, the Pro Bowl receiver has yet to miss a game.

During a press conference on October 11, Metcalf was asked if it’s been painful to play through this injury,

“No, it hasn’t,” Metcalf replied with a smile. He credited the Seahawks’ staff for helping manage the pain and get him ready for game day. “By the time Sunday rolls around, I don’t even think about it,” he said. “It’s been pretty good.”

Thus far this season, Metcalf has recorded 18 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

DK Metcalf Predicted Rookie Devon Witherspoon Would Shut Down Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Seahawks rookie DB Devon Witherspoon is becoming a weapon out of the slot. Times the blitz perfectly and bats the ball down as Burrow releases it. pic.twitter.com/pdeLphWzDy — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) October 15, 2023



Bengals start wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, has a chance to ball out against the Seahawks, much like he did against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, recording 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Metcalf believes cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the team’s No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft, is going make things very difficult for Chase.

Metcalf praised Chase’s talent during a press conference on Wednesday, calling him “a great receiver” while noting “how effortlessly” he catches the ball. “I tip my hat off to him, on what he’s done his first three years in the league,” Metcalf said. “It’ll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think ‘Spoon will get the best of him.”

DK Metcalf on Ja'Marr Chase: “It'll be fun to watch Sunday but I think Spoon will get the best of him.” Spoon gonna have Chase in hell 😈 pic.twitter.com/Ulk4MWw92H — 🎟️ (@Plazuhbtw) October 11, 2023

While Chase was named AFC’s Player of the Week following his breakout performance against the Cardinals, Witherspoon was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant showing against the New York Giants before the bye. In just his third NFL game, he recorded seven tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and a 97-yard pick-six late in the third quarter.

Chase responded to Metcalf’s comments on October 11. “He ain’t doing nothing but praising his teammate. That’s what he’s supposed to do,” Chase told reporters.”At the end of the day, it’s about game-time reps and game-time decisions. He gonna get the opportunity to get his matchups and just see who wins that matchup.”