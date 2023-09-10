Seahawks $72 Million Star Slammed for ‘Dirty’ Hit on Rams CB

While there was a lot of hype for the Seattle Seahawks going into their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10, the team absolutely fell apart in the second half, taking a crushing 30-13 loss in front of a home crowd.

During the fourth quarter, Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t keep his frustration in check and unmprompted, shoved Rams cornerback Akhello Witherspoon to the ground. BroBible’s Dov Kleinman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “This was a Dirty, dirty move by DK Metcalf. Way away from the play as well, the defender stayed down for awhile.”

Metcalf was called for taunting which cost Seattle a 15-yard penalty. “So Metcalf keeping his cool remains a problem,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson posted, as the veteran receiver has a history of losing his cool when the Seahawks are losing.

Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million extension last offseason, was ripped for the unnecessary hit. A Seahawks fan wrote, “Not sure I’ve ever been more disappointed in a single player’s conduct year in and year out; and I was a fan during the Bosworth era,” while ESPN NY radio host Jake Asman posted, “Metcalf should be suspended for this b*******.”

After the game, Metcalf told reporters, “I was blocking too hard and pushed him to the ground and he got mad because he felt I blocked him from the back. But I block every play… so that’s what transpired.”

“I seen their coaches yelling at me and their players and I let that get to me and I retaliated,” Metcalf added. “I gotta be better that in aspect.”

Earlier in the week, the 25-year-old receiver didn’t seem to worried beating the Rams, a team they favored by 5.5 points to beat. When asked about their defense on Thursday, September 8, “To be honest with you, I can’t name one player in that secondary,” he replied. While there’s been a lot of turnover on the Rams’ defense, his reply still raised some eyebrows.

Metcalf scored the first touchdown for the Seahawks, giving Seattle an early 10-7 lead. He finished on Sunday with three receptions for 47 yards, and one score.

Metcalf Has a History of Lashing Out During Games

During the 2021 NFL season, Metcald was ejected from a Green Bay Packers game, fined for his interactions with New Orleans Saints corner Marshon Lattimore, and picked up a taunting penalty in the season opener.

“Me and (Carroll) have talked like three times, I think I have had an outburst three times this year, so we have talked three times and the conversation has always gotten better,” Metcalf said, per the team’s official website in November 2021.

“I’m a passionate player and I’m never going to back down from anything. He understands that, but at the same time, I’m starting to become a leader on this team, and I’ve got to grow up and continue to get better. I know that I’m still a work in progress. I don’t like to use my age as an excuse, but sometimes I forget that I’m 23 years old. I have to continue to grow each day and the mistakes are going to get fixed.”

While Metcalf described the Packers game ejection as a wake up call in an interview with Taylor Rooks in February 2022, it seems he still has some work to do in order to keep himself in check.

Pete Carroll Said ‘We Have a Lot of Work To Do’ After the Game

Pete Carroll’s opening thoughts. Says the obvious: “We’ve got a lot of work to do.” pic.twitter.com/66PaxI9XMp — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2023

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t have a lot of positive things to say after Sunday’s ugly loss. AP Sports Tim Booth posted that this was the “worst home loss” for the Seahawks since the 42-7 loss to the Rams in 2017.

Carroll said in the post-game presser. “It felt like we were moving and in control” in the first half, but in the second half, “we couldn’t get a first down” and “on the other side of the ball, it was a third down disaster.”

The Seahawks recorded just 12 yards total in the second half while the Rams went 11-of-17 on third downs, per NBC Sports.

While Carroll gave credit to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who dominated even without his All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, “We didn’t put heat on him at all,” Carroll said.