Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Makes Final Call on Possible Holdout: Report

Unlike the Seattle Seahawks mandatory minicamp, DK Metcalf was present for the start of training camp, but so far the wide receiver is not participating in practices. All signs point to Metcalf staging a “hold in,” which means the playmaker will attend training camp without practicing until a new long-term contract agreement is in place.

The Seahawks are familiar with this tactic as Jamal Adams, Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs all employed this strategy in some form during recent years. Metcalf is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and would be a free agent in 2023 if no new deal is reached. Under this scenario, the Seahawks would have the option of using the franchise tag on Metcalf to retain the receiver for another season.

“Seahawks first camp practice in the books,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith tweeted on July 27, 2022. “DK Metcalf in attendance but did not practice as he negotiates new contract.”

After the first training camp practice, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that Metcalf remaining on the sideline had nothing to do with his recent foot injury. The implication is that Metcalf is choosing not to practice as he seeks a new deal. Carroll added that Metcalf cleared his physical at the start of training camp, indicating there is no longer an issue with his foot.

“We’re working, and I don’t have any update for you, but we’re working,” Carroll said of Metcalf’s ongoing contract negotiations during a July 27 press conference. “…We were hoping so [a deal would be done by the start of training camp]. We shot for it, but we’re right there now and there’s a lot of work being done, like right now.”

The Seahawks ‘Want to Get [Metcalf] Paid’: Report

DK Metcalf in the house but looking like he won’t be on the field. pic.twitter.com/YWm1HdffjZ — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 27, 2022

Throughout the offseason, both sides have indicated their desire to get a long-term contract signed. The Seahawks made a strong statement on Metcalf’s future during the draft by not trading the star receiver as the Titans did with AJ Brown. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks “want to get him paid.”

“These two sides have been in talks as well,” Rapoport noted during a July 25 edition of “Total Access.” “DK stayed away for most of the offseason for Seattle rehabbing that foot injury. But clearly, clearly, Seattle rebuffed all offers to potentially trade him. They want to get him paid as well.”

Metcalf on Negotiations: ‘It’s Not Going to Be a Big Media Thing’

DK Metcalf out with the team. No helmet — no surprise while he waits for an extension. Otherwise chatting with the rest of the receiver group. @SeattleSports pic.twitter.com/rFvY9LaR75 — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) July 27, 2022

During a May 2 interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Metcalf indicated that he did not expect a holdout. While Metcalf is not technically holding out, the wideout is clearly taking a stand amid the contract talks.

“I don’t see that [holdout] happening, and if it does, I know us and the Seahawks are going to take the proper steps to where it’s not going to be a big media thing or a big fiasco up in Seattle,” Metcalf said at the time.

Despite not practicing, Metcalf appeared to remain engaged with his teammates throughout practice, per Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost.

