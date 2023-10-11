Seahawks WR Sends Strong Warning to Bengals Star Ja’Marr Chase

After an early bye week, the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are looking to come back strong when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15.

While the Bengals got off to a rough start this season with quarterback Joe Burrow playing through a calf injury, he told reporters on Wednesday, October 11 that he’s “feeling good” heading into Week 6, and is “by far” the closest he’s felt to being back to 100%.

A healthy Burrow means his No. 1 wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, has a chance to ball out against the Seahawks, much like he did against the Arizona Cardinals last week, recording 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf believes cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the team’s No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft, is going make things very difficult for Chase.

Metcalf praised Chase’s talent during a press conference on Wednesday, calling him “a great receiver” while noting “how effortlessly” he catches the ball. “I tip my hat off to him, on what he’s done his first three years in the league,” Metcalf said. “It’ll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think ‘Spoon will get the best of him.”

DK Metcalf on Ja'Marr Chase: “It'll be fun to watch Sunday but I think Spoon will get the best of him.” Spoon gonna have Chase in hell 😈 pic.twitter.com/Ulk4MWw92H — 🎟️ (@Plazuhbtw) October 11, 2023

While Chase was named AFC’s Player of the Week following his breakout performance against the Cardinals, Witherspoon was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant showing against the New York Giants before the bye. In just his third NFL game, he recorded seven tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and a 97-yard pick-six late in the third quarter.

Riq Woolen Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Facing Ja’Marr Chase

While Witherspoon started the season playing left cornerback, due to several injuries, he switched to playing the nickel slot against the Giants while Mike Jackson took the left corner, and it’s safe to say that worked out well for everyone.

With Artie Burns (hamstring) and Coby Bryant (toe) still unable to practice on Wednesday, Witherspoon looks to remain in the slot while Riq Woolen plays right corner, which means stopping Chase will also largely fall on his shoulders.

The New Tribune wrote, “Chase lined up 48 times on the offense’s left side and 25 times on the right against Arizona. He also aligned once in Cincinnati’s backfield, to Burrow’s right in shotgun formation. Chase ran a backfield swing route on that play while Burrow completed a pass down field, to a tight end. All three of Chase’s touchdown catches came after he lined up on the left side. That’s the offense’s side that Woolen is on as Seattle’s right cornerback.”

Woolen told the outlet that he’s excited for the challenge. “Any time you go against a receiver that is considered high-caliber, I feel like it’s a great competition for me, because I feel that’s how I’ll get better in my career, too,” Woolen said.

“I think him going against me will help him get better against anybody he will face. Me being matched up against him is something that I look forward to. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Joe Burrow Says It Will Be a ‘Challenge’ to Defeat the Seahawks

Another step. Joe Burrow is back to working on some of the unique throwing motions we saw him doing in the offseason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/m7EGXRDf3I — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 11, 2023



Burrow knows the Bengals are firmly in must-win territory if they’re looking to make a postseason run, but he stressed the need to focus on the game ahead of them right now.

“They play really fast,” Burrow said of Seattle’s defense. “They are really good in stopping the run, they play together, they play fast, they play with effort. It’s going to be a challenge.”

The Bengals are 3-point favorites to defeat the Seahawks on Sunday.