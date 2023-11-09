DK Metcalf Sounds Off on ‘Truth’ Behind Seahawks Struggles

There are very few nice things to say about the Seattle Seahawks’ performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

During the 37-3 loss, the Ravens held Seattle’s offense to a total of 151 yards. Quarterback Geno Smith and Co. completed just six first downs and converted one third-down conversion on 12 attempts.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 8, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf sounded off on how poorly the team played in Baltimore.

“We gotta face the truth of what really happened,” Metcalf said. “And what really happened was that we got beat. They outplayed us. Out physicaled us. They just flat-out beat us.”

The Seahawks’ $72 million receiver caught just one of four targets against the Ravens. Tyler Lockett recorded three catches for 32 yards. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the receivers with six catches for 63 yards. Running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet combined for 23 yards rushing.

“So, facing that truth that you’re NFL team, coming here on Monday, nobody wants to hear that you just flat out got beat by another team. But that’s the reality of what happened on Sunday. The move right now is comer here and fixing our mistakes. Getting back to square one and the basics of football.”

Pete Carroll Commented on DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett Missing So Many Practices

Metcalf (ribs/hip) and Lockett (hamstring) have missed several days of practice over the past few weeks. Save for Metcalf sitting out against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, both receivers have been active on game days despite limited practice.

Smith’s interception against the Ravens was a pass intended for Lockett. The Seahawks’ $69 million receiver told reporters after the game that the turnover was due to “miscommunication on both of our parts.”

GENO TO GENO❗❗❗❗ Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/MrNUAHCGun — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that the team’s top two veteran receivers missing so many practices has affected the offense’s ability to get on the same page. Smith has committed eight turnovers (six interceptions and two turnovers) in the past four games.

“It doesn’t help us certainly,” Carroll told reporters on Monday. “We need to be out there. Practice is very valuable to us.”

“We need the continuity because it’s very intricate work. We need to make sure we help our young guys, help us communicate too. We’re asking a lot of them to play as much as they are. It’s transferring of the information sometimes and realizing that you need to help the guy outside of you as well.

“Also, the older guys that have been around help the younger guys and make sure that they’re double-checking so that we’re doing a good job. We slipped a little bit on a couple of situations, but it certainly helps us when we’re all out there together. It just helps, that’s why we practice.”

Both Lockett and Metcalf should have more availability before facing the Washington Commanders in Week 10. “I think they made it through pretty good this week and should be in pretty shape for this upcoming week,” Carroll noted.

Pete Carroll Is Begging His Offense to Give Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘More Help’

Against the Ravens, Smith completed just 46.4% of his passes for 157 yards, zero touchdowns, one fumble, and one interception. While fans are calling for the Seahawks to give backup Drew Lock a shot, Carroll remains steadfast in his support for Smith.

“We struggled across the board on offense,” Carroll said. “Everybody had some difficulties in this game, and it just added up to where the quarterback is in the middle of that as well. We have to do a lot better… I think Geno’s consistent accountability is a strength of his and it helps the guys around him, but we have to help him. We have to make sure we’re doing our part.”

Carroll placed much of the blame for Smith’s awful performance on the offensive line, which failed to protect him throughout the matchup. SI reported, “Under constant siege, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the quarterback dealt with pressure on 18 of his 33 drop backs for an eye-opening 54% pressure rate and absorbed four sacks.”

In Baltimore, Smith played behind the seventh combination of the offensive line over the past eight games. The constant rotation isn’t helping. “Since Week 4, Seattle ranks 29th in points per drive (1.38), ahead of only the Patriots, Cardinals and Giants,” The Athletic reported.

“In that span, the Seahawks had gained either zero yards or lost yardage on 37.7% of their plays, the third-highest mark in the league. Only the Browns and Cardinals, two teams led by backup quarterbacks, have been worse.”