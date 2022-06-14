DK Metcalf’s Possible New Contract Value With Seahawks Revealed: Report

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf could be due to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

According to a prediction by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Metcalf’s new contract extension likely sees him getting paid no less than Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. Brown recently signed a four-year, $100 million contract shortly after being acquired by the team in a draft day trade with the Tennessee Titans. Both Metcalf and Brown share the same agent in Tory Dandy.

“Most likely. I think if you’re Tory Dandy, you set up that deal (A.J. Brown contract) as a baseline,” said Fowler on You Pod to Win the Game podcast. D.K. can’t take less than that, I don’t think…It’s gotta be there or more.”

Why Metcalf Should Use Brown’s Contract as Baseline

If Metcalf is to sign a deal worth at least $25 million annually, that would make the star receiver one of the top four highest-paid players at his position. Metcalf is currently due to earn just over $4.3 million for the upcoming season, making him just the 41st-highest paid receiver in the league.

Both Metcalf and Brown have had similar starts to their careers. Both receivers entered the league in 2019, garnered Pro Bowl selections during their sophomore seasons and have posted similar stat lines — Metcalf with 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in comparison to Brown’s 189 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

With the wide receiver market constantly being reset during this offseason with big deals, Metcalf’s new contract should equal — if not surpass — Brown’s deal with the Eagles. Since Brown’s signing, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams has signed the largest guaranteed deal for a non-quarterback in NFL history at $75 million. The market isn’t going to shrink in the near future for receivers; it’s only going to expand.

The question becomes, with the Seahawks in rebuilding mode, are they willing to spend at least $25 million annually on Metcalf?

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Seahawks Will Be ‘Aggressive’ in Getting Metcalf Deal Done

It remains to be seen what type of deal Metcalf will sign — whether that’s with the Seahawks or another team — but the Seahawks will be “aggressive” in getting a deal done for their franchise receiver, according to Fowler.

“The people I’m talking to believe that Seattle will be aggressive sometime this summer in trying to hammer out a deal,” Fowler said on Sunday, June 12, on SportsCenter, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report.

Fowler compared Metcalf’s situation to that of safety Jamal Adams, who went through a similar situation with contract negotiations leading into last season. Adams eventually signed the largest contract in NFL history for a safety — four years, $72 million, $20 million signing bonus and $38 million guaranteed — during training camp.

“This could be similar to Jamal Adams’ situation last year,” said Fowler. “Different positions, but Adams missed some time in the offseason and then showed up to camp and sort of did one of those ‘hold-ins’ where you don’t participate in anything. That pressed the issue and they eventually got something done.

So, Metcalf could follow a similar path. Execs I talk to believe he’s got a trade market, that teams have called or at least made some overtures to feel out whether he’d be available. Seattle has not really pressed that issue. They want to get something done with him long-term. It just depends on if they can get the right money.”

It’s clear that the Seahawks ideally want Metcalf to remain in Seattle for years to come. The question is, are they willing to make the 24-year-old star one of the highest-paid receivers in the game during a rebuilding era that could last at least two years?

We’ll find out the answer to that question this summer.