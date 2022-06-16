AFC Contender Named Seahawks’ Most Likely Trade Partner for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks are in a standoff with DK Metcalf but both parties have emphasized their desire to get a contract extension signed this offseason. The question is whether Metcalf’s asking price will align with what the Seahawks are willing to pay, especially given the team is rebuilding the roster in search of a franchise quarterback.

All this means the Seahawks could once again explore trades for Metcalf, despite passing on deals during the NFL draft. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees the Ravens as the top trade destination for Metcalf as Baltimore gets aggressive to give Lamar Jackson a true star receiver.

“This has been a big offseason for trading receivers seeking new contracts,” Knox wrote on June 13. “The Green Bay Packers moved Davante Adams, while the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill. Both trades brought at least first- and second-round draft picks in return.

“If Seattle can get something similar for the 24-year-old Metcalf, it should. Given his age and proven production—Metcalf has 2,270 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns over the last two seasons—it’s not unrealistic.

“While Metcalf could be a tremendous building block for the Seahawks, Seattle entered a rebuilding phase when it dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks need to find their next franchise quarterback, and extra picks could prove invaluable if they go chasing the likes of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in the 2023 draft.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

What Could the Seahawks Land in a Trade for Metcalf?

The Ravens have plenty of talented players that could entice the Seahawks, but we have seen offseason star receiver trades mostly involve draft picks. Most recently, the Titans landed first- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft in exchange for A.J. Brown. Tennessee not only landed two draft picks but avoided the $100 million extension that the Eagles signed Brown to as part of the agreed trade.

The most impressive haul is the trade the Chiefs pulled off for Tyreek Hill, landing a total of five draft picks for the speedy wideout. Kansas City received first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 along with fourth- and sixth-round selections for 2023. Again, the Chiefs also avoided signing Hill to a $120 million contract extension.

Green Bay traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas for first- and second-round picks in the 2022 draft. If the Seahawks look to trade Metcalf, the team could expect something similar to what the Titans received for Brown. Metcalf’s trade value may be slightly higher, but Seattle is looking at something in the range of two high draft picks.

Carroll on Metcalf’s Holdout: ‘A Decision That He Had to Make’

For Seattle, the ideal time to trade Metcalf was ahead of the draft when the team could select a rookie in a deep receiver class to help replace the playmaker. The lack of a draft-day deal is the biggest sign that the Seahawks want to keep Metcalf for the long haul. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded frustrated by Metcalf’s decision to holdout of mandatory minicamp practices, and the pressure is on Seattle to get a deal done before the season begins.

“A decision that he had to make, and we missed him,” Carroll said during a June 9 press conference. “He had done a nice job and contributed being part of everything that we had done and then he’s not here. So, I can’t say much for what he hasn’t done here, but we’d love to have him with us.”

With the average annual salary for star receivers now in the $25 to $30 million range, the Seahawks will be paying a premium to Metcalf if they sign the wideout to a new deal. Time will tell if the Seahawks are willing to pay up to retain Metcalf, or if the receiver will be the latest star that Seattle moves away from this offseason.