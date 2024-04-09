‘Odd’ Detail in Former Seahawks QB’s Contract With Giants Turns Heads

The Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider caused a stir after quarterback Drew Lock left to sign with the New York Giants.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports on March 14, Schneider admitted that he wanted to keep Lock. However, the Giants made him an offer they couldn’t match.

“They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter,” Schneider said. “And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar.”

Schneider’s comments sparked controversy in New York, putting quarterback Daniel Jones‘ starting role in question. Lock, however, refuted Schneider’s bombshell report while speaking to reporters the next day.

“Daniel Jones is the starter of this team,” Lock said. “That’s been conveyed to me.” But nearly a month later, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan shared “underreported” incentives included in Lock’s contract that appear to vindicate Schneider.

“Doing some bookkeeping and you don’t see this often,” Duggan posted. “The terms of Drew Lock’s contract with the Giants were *under* reported. It’s a 1-year contract with a $5M base, as has been reported. But he can earn an additional $3M in incentives. The $3M in incentives are based on playing time, performance and team success.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote, “It’s odd that this wasn’t leaked. And it invites speculation that the Giants wanted to downplay that reality, because it suggests they’re not fully sold on Daniel Jones — which makes it more likely that they’ll take a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Which they probably don’t want the world (and those drafting behind them) to know.”

The Seahawks Traded With the Commanders to Land QB Sam Howell Following Drew Lock’s Exit



Following Lock’s exit, Seattle traded for quarterback Sam Howell with the Washington Commanders. In the exchange, Seattle received Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), and a sixth (No. 179). Commanders received a third-rounder (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152).

“We were kind of sweating that this morning talking to the Commanders and Adam Peters, their general manager,” Schneider said. “We were sweating that out, there were several teams involved with it. Sam’s a football player, I think that’s the best way to describe it. I know everybody saw him play out here, he had a great day against us this past fall. He’s a quarterback, but he’s really a football player, that’s what I love about him. Really tough, young, he’s 23 years old and has 18 starts in the league already.”

In 18 total starts, the UNC alum has gone 5-13. He’s completed 63.2% of his passes for 4,115 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. Howell still has two seasons remaining on his rookie four-year, $4 million contract. In 2024, he’ll earn a team-friendly $985,000 salary.

Seahawks News: Quarterback Geno Smith Is the Clear-Cut Starter in Seattle

Schneider is “happy” to have Howell in the mix, but “Geno is the guy, and Sam will be backing him up,” he said.

When pressed further on the topic, “Well I’m sure there’s competition, but it’s not like we’re signing him to go and compete with Geno to be the starter. But he’s going to be giving it a run, he’s a competitive guy.”

Macdonald said, as reported by SI, “Very confident in Geno. Geno’s going to be our starter. Sam knows he’s going to be our backup, but Sam is a great young player, and he’s got a really bright future that we believe in.”

Despite the commitment to Smith, who turns 34 in October, analysts across the league predict Seattle will draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Most rumors revolve around former University of Washington star Michael Penix Jr.