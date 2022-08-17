Ex-Seahawks QB Available After ‘Unexpected’ Cut: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is available after he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, August 16.

The Ravens announced the release of veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley was competing for a backup quarterback spot with Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown.

“Baltimore placed outside linebacker Trent Harris on Injured Reserve and released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley,” reported Ryan Mink of Ravens.com. “On Monday, the Ravens released running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson. The Ravens signed Hundley in late-May. He played the final series in the Ravens’ preseason opener, going 2-for-2 passing for 42 yards and two rushes for three yards.”

As noted by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the release was a bit of an “unexpected” one.

“Another unexpected cut: #Ravens are releasing backup QB Brett Hundley, per PFN,” said Kleiman.

Hundley Spent 2018 Season as Backup to Russell Wilson

The 29-year-old Hundley previously spent the 2018 season as the backup quarterback to Russell Wilson with the Seahawks. He was traded to the Seahawks prior to the start of the 2018 season for a sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Since then, Hundley has seen sporadic playing time in recent seasons, throwing just 10 pass attempts in the past four seasons.

Hundley is best known for his stint with the Green Bay Packers where he started nine games for an injured Aaron Rodgers during the 2017 season. Hundley completed 192-of-316 pass attempts with nine touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 1,836 passing yards for a 70.6 quarterback rating.

Lock Will Miss Seahawks Start Due to COVID-19

Drew Lock will miss the Seahawks’ upcoming preseason game due to COVID-19.

Just minutes after it was revealed that Lock would start his first game as a member of the Seahawks versus the Chicago Bears on Thursday, August 18, it was announced that the 25-year-old quarterback would sit after testing positive for COVID-19.

Via ESPN’s Brady Henderson:

“The news came roughly 90 minutes after coach Pete Carroll declared that while Geno Smith was still leading Seattle’s quarterback competition, Lock would start Thursday against the visiting Chicago Bears,” said Henderson. “Instead, Lock will have to isolate for at least five days in accordance with CDC guidelines, which the NFL is now following after putting its coronavirus protocols on pause.”

Geno Smith currently leads the quarterback competition versus Lock. However, Lock took all of Seattle’s first-team reps on Tuesday in preparation for his start. Head coach Pete Carroll revealed that it’s been the plan all along for the young quarterback to start the team’s second preseason game.

“This is part of the plan,” Carroll said. “Regardless of what happened, we were going to give Drew a chance to start a game and just see what happens. Fortunately, he’s played really well, and he deserves a shot to play just like everybody deserves a shot to play and show what he can do.”

Lock performed well in his debut versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 11-of-15 passes for two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 131.1 quarterback rating. However, he fumbled the football on a blindside sack that eventually led to the Steelers scoring the game-winning touchdown.

“Yeah, he made a mistake,” Carroll said of Lock’s miscue. “He needed to read the guy coming off the edge, and he didn’t do it right, so he got walloped. He’ll never miss that hot again. That was a great lesson.”

Following their game versus the Bears, Lock will have another opportunity to start when the Seahawks visit the Dallas Cowboys for their third preseason game next week.