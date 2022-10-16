Seahawks Breakout Offensive Star Heading Towards Major Payday: Report

The Seattle Seahawks came into the 2022 season with one of the biggest question marks at quarterback. But now six weeks into the season, that no longer appears to be the case.

Even before beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on October 16 that the Seahawks “are starting to look” at Smith as the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

“They are absolutely thrilled with Smith,” Garafolo said of how the Seattle organization feels about its new starting quarterback. “If he keeps this up, it will be time to pay him.”

Smith Outshines Former Heisman Trophy Winner, No. 1 Pick

Smith didn’t fill the stat sheet in Week 6. He completed 20 passes on 31 attempts for 197 yards. It was the first time since Week 2 that Smith averaged under 7.0 yards per pass and didn’t throw a touchdown.

But he also didn’t toss an interception and gained 48 rushing yards without a losing a fumble.

Meanwhile, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray turned the ball over twice and didn’t lead his offense on a single touchdown drive against a previously maligned Seattle defense, as Smith led the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory.

Even with the less than stellar statistical performance against Arizona, Smith still owns a 73.4% completion percentage this season. He also still has a 8.0 yards per attempt average and 9 touchdown passes versus 2 interceptions.

Most importantly, Smith has led the Seahawks to a somewhat surprising 3-3 start, including winning two of the last three games.

Smith was 13-21 with a 58.8% completion percentage and 6.9 yards per attempt average in his career prior to this season.

Seahawks Impressed With More than Just Smith’s Stats

As much as the Seattle organization likes what they see from Smith from a statistical standpoint, a big pay day could be coming for the quarterback because he’s excelling at running the offense overall.

“The last two weeks, Smith audibled to run plays at the line of scrimmage that resulted in touchdown runs of 41 and 69 yards,” Garafolo said on NFL Network. “And he did so in dome environments with the crowd at full throat. He did so calmly and assertively.”

The 41-yard run Garfolo referred to came with a little more than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks ahead by 3 against the Detroit Lions. Rashaad Penny ran for a 41-yard touchdown to put Seattle ahead by two scores with two minutes to go.

The 69-yard run also came in the fourth quarter the following week against the New Orleans Saints. Kenneth Walker III ran for the score to put the Seahawks ahead by a point.

What a Smith Contract From the Seahawks Could Look Like

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed wasn’t quite as bullish on Smith as Garafolo’s report. Kyed argued that the Seahawks shouldn’t be in a rush to sign Smith “unless it’s extremely team-friendly.” Seattle owns two first-round picks in 2023, which puts the team in prime position to draft a quarterback next spring.

Therefore, Smith will have to keep playing well to earn an extension from the Seahawks.

But Kyed also stated that the deal Teddy Bridgewater received from the Carolina Panthers in 2020 could be a good comparable contract for Smith if the Seahawks open negotiations. That contract for Bridgewater was a three-year, $63 million deal.

That’s substantially more than what Smith is earning at the moment. He signed a 1-year, $3.5 million contract this past offseason to stay in Seattle.