Geno Smith Sounds Off After Seahawks Upset Russell Wilson’s Broncos

It is hard to imagine Geno Smith having a better debut as the Seattle Seahawks new starting quarterback than what the veteran displayed against the Denver Broncos. After the Seahawks’ upset win over the Broncos, Smith was asked for his response to those that had written his NFL career off.

“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though,” Smith told ESPN during his postgame interview. “That’s the problem, I ain’t wright back. Let’s go!”

It is just one game, but Smith could prove head coach Pete Carroll’s faith in him correct amid plenty of skepticism about his viability as the team’s QB1. Despite spending the majority of his NFL career as a backup, Smith believes some of the chatter has been overblown.

“I think when people say what I’ve been through, I think that’s a stretch, man,” Smith noted during a September 13 press conference. “I’m in the NFL for 10 years, so to say what I’ve been through is kind of funny. And then to say people wrote me off, I’ve just been working, that’s what it means ‘but I never wrote back.’ I don’t listen to stuff like that, I just work. I know what I have inside of me. God’s blessed me with talent and also a passion and a drive.

“And so, as far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff. People can write you off, but life’s about what you make it. And so, I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the NFL for 10 years and been working my butt off and it’s a team game and we got to win tonight as a team.”

Smith on Wilson: ‘I Love Him to Death and I Just Wish Him the Best’

“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.” Geno Smith with a message 🗣 pic.twitter.com/R1EaKpW3Dt — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

Smith completed a staggering 82% of his passes against the Broncos for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Smith admitted that he exchanged “a lot of love” with Russell Wilson prior to the primetime showdown.

“Just a lot of love, man,” Smith explained. “I got a lot of respect and love for Russell. Being here with him for three years, I learned a lot, got to know him really well. Got to understand why he is the man that he is, the way that he is and what makes him special. And Russell will always be my brother. I love him to death and I just wish him the best.”

Wilson on Boos: ‘I Didn’t Waver’

Smith also took to Twitter to praise the Seahawks fans as well as the team’s defensive performance against Denver. There is no rest for Seattle as Smith looks to lead the Seahawks to another victory on the road against the 49ers in Week 2.

“Hawks Win!” Smith tweeted. “That DEFENSE thooo 🤯. The 12’s were in full effect tonight! On to the next one..”

As for Wilson, the Broncos quarterback appeared to take the cold reception from Seahawks fans in stride. Wilson emphasized that he “didn’t waver” despite the hostile environment.

“I think that more than anything else, for me personally, I didn’t waver,” Wilson explained during his September 13 press conference. “They may cheer for you, they may boo you. They’ll love you one day, and they’ll hate you the next. That’s sports.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to keep competing, I’m going to keep battling. I know who I am. First of all, I think for me, I’m just grateful God’s given me the chance to play this game to sit here in front of you guys and say it’s all for His glory and His glory alone. It’s not for anybody else’s. I play for an audience of one.”