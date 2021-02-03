Ex-Seahawk Admits to Having ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ for Signing With Seattle

Greg Olsen recently retired from the NFL and the tight end made a surprising statement about having “buyer’s remorse” for signing with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason. During an interview on Fox Sports’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Olsen opened up on his 2020 free agency decision between joining the Seahawks or Bills. Cowherd admitted that he may have steered Olsen in the wrong direction towards the Seahawks given the Bills made the AFC Championship.

“I’m glad I still went to Seattle,” Olsen explained. “It was a good experience. I was happy for Buffalo. I had a lot of friends there. I had a lot of people there, but I would be lying to you if I said I wasn’t having a little bit of buyer’s remorse, you know.”

Here is a look at Cowherd’s discussion with Olsen.

I hope Greg Olsen knows… the #Seahawks wasted $7 million on him. So… we don’t care if he had buyers remorse 😂 pic.twitter.com/vX8SGRmXXz — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) February 2, 2021

Olsen Had a Limited Impact on the Seahawks Offense in 2020

The Seahawks signed Olsen to a one-year, $7 million contract in free agency but the tight end’s impact on the offense last season was minimal. Olsen notched 24 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season. The tight end battled a late-season foot injury but was able to return for the playoffs.

To Olsen’s credit, the entire tight end group had limited involvement in the offense to close out the season. Olsen had been one of Russell Wilson’s favorite targets to start the year. The tight end had 14 receptions in Seattle’s first four matchups but did not have more than two catches in a game after Week 4.

Olsen Retired at the End of the 2020 Season

Just weeks ago, Olsen announced his retirement from the NFL and will be joining Fox’s NFL broadcast next season. Olsen posted a lengthy, heartfelt message on Instagram announcing the news.

“I try to not look back and have regrets,” Olsen noted in the message. “I have so much I am proud of over my career. But as I look back on my career, I have two. I regret never reaching the top of the mountain. I regret walking off the field under the weight of confetti, but realizing our dream came up short.”

Carroll on Olsen: ‘He Is the Top of the List in All of Those Character Principles’

Olsen was able to pull off a remarkable injury recovery that allowed him to return in time for the postseason. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised his love for the game and commitment to returning to the field.

“I mean there is no space other than he is the top of the list in all of those character principles about who he is and what he’s all about and what you can expect from him,” Carroll said in December 2020, per USA Today. “He’s amazing. I don’t even know how he got well this fast. I don’t have a clue how that happened, but he did. He’s dying to play right now. He wants to get out there. He’s a perfect competitor to have on your club.”

