Seahawks 3x Pro Bowler Retires

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen is calling it a career as the three-time Pro Bowler is headed to the broadcast booth to be part of Fox Sports’ NFL coverage next season. Olsen announced the news via a social media video along with a lengthy Instagram message. The tight end admitted it was hard playing his final season without his family in the stands during Seahawks games.

“My ultimate regret was not being able to enjoy the end with my family,” Olsen noted. “Watching the time tick down, in an empty stadium, knowing it would be my last game. Not having the ability to be surrounded by my loved ones. Not being able to hug them and thank them for a lifetime of love and sacrifice. Life doesn’t always go as planned, but it was a great ride. Look forward to the life ahead for us.”

Here is a look at Olsen’s full retirement message.



Carroll on Olsen: ‘He’s a Perfect Competitor to Have on Your Club’

Prior to signing with the Seahawks, Olsen contemplated retiring to begin his broadcast career in 2020. Olsen’s lone season with the Seahawks did not go exactly as planned. Olsen played in just 11 games for the Seahawks as he battled a foot injury late in the regular season. The tight end made a remarkable recovery to return for the playoffs, but he had limited involvement in the offense compared to the start of 2020.

Olsen was heavily targeted by Russell Wilson throughout the first month of the season but did not record more than two receptions in a game after Week 4. He finished the season with 24 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown, making eight starts in his 11 appearances. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted to being surprised Olsen was able to return to the field so quickly.

“I mean there is no space other than he is the top of the list in all of those character principles about who he is and what he’s all about and what you can expect from him,” Carroll said in December 2020, per USA Today. “He’s amazing. I don’t even know how he got well this fast. I don’t have a clue how that happened, but he did. He’s dying to play right now. He wants to get out there. He’s a perfect competitor to have on your club.”

Wilson on Olsen’s Retirement: ‘HOF Is Calling Your Name’

Wilson took to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate as he pushed for Seattle to sign Olsen last offseason. The Seahawks quarterback predicted Olsen will land in the Hall of Fame.

“Congrats @GregOlsen88 on a legendary career!” Wilson tweeted. “HOF [Hall of Fame] is calling your name!

Tight end has become a position of depth for the Seahawks thanks to the return of Will Dissly and the consistency of Jacob Hollister. The Seahawks are also high on Colby Parkinson who played sparingly during his rookie season after suffering a fractured foot in offseason workouts.

As for Olsen, he will be best remembered for his nine seasons with the Panthers emerging as one of the top tight ends in the NFL. From 2014 to 2016, Olsen had three straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

