Former Seahawks Quarterback Slams Seattle’s Defense

Few people have embedded themselves as part of the Seattle Seahawks culture quite like Brock Huard. From his playing days to becoming a popular Seattle radio host, Huard has seen a lot of Seahawks games, and when he is alarmed there is a reason to pay attention.

Huard recently praised Russell Wilson while remaining skeptical of the Seahawks pass rush. The former Seahawks quarterback called Seattle’s pass rush the “worst it’s ever been.”

“Russell Wilson is the best he’s ever been Pete Carroll’s DL & four man rush is the worst it’s ever been Something’s gotta give this season,” Huard tweeted.

The criticism goes back to the Seahawks offseason as the team opted to go budget shopping for pass rushers. Seattle’s big signings to address the pass rush were Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. Unfortunately, Irvin has been lost for the season making an already-thin margin of error even slimmer.

Huard played two seasons for the Seahawks from 2000 to 2001 and many Seattle fans recognize him from the longtime ESPN 710 Seattle morning show Brock and Salk. Huard is now an NFL analyst for Fox and co-host of the Brock and Salk podcast. Despite his criticism of the pass rush, Huard also praised the speed of the 2020 Seahawks.

“This is the fastest Seahawk team in franchise history,” Huard noted on Twitter.

The Seahawks Are Giving up the Most Passing Yards in the NFL Leaving Them Little Choice But to ‘Let Russ Cook’

The good news is that the Seahawks have Russell Wilson behind center and, as Jamal Adams likes to say, the team always has a chance with No. 3. It has been the year of the “Let Russ Cook” debate but the reality is the Seahawks may not have a choice anymore. The Seahawks are already down two defensive starters with Irvin along with Marquise Blair ruled out for the season.

Seattle had planned for rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor to be a key part of the team’s pass rush, but injury setbacks have the former Vol still sidelined. The Seahawks offense has garnered almost all of the attention through the first two weeks, but Seattle’s defense gave up big plays to both the Falcons and Patriots.

The Seahawks are giving up the most passing yards in the NFL at 411 yards per game. Some of this can be explained by the Seahawks jumping out to sizable leads, but this does not account for all of the lapses.

Jamal Adams has been a revelation for the Seahawks and one of the few bright spots on defense so far this season. The Seahawks have been much stronger against the run allowing only 69.5 yards per game, the second-fewest in the NFL.

Adams Admitted to Giving Up Big Plays

While Adams has been a key player in the Seahawks’ two victories, the safety was beaten deep on several occasions against the Patriots. Adams described himself as his “biggest critic” and admitted there are a few plays he would like to have back.

“I’m my biggest critic, I came out there and gave up some plays that I shouldn’t have, but that’s ok,” Adams noted, per Seahawks.com. “I’m still learning, and I’m ok with that. No one is perfect. We didn’t play our best ball as a team, but we came out victorious and that’s what matters most. We can always fix all the other things tomorrow, or Tuesday. The most important thing in this league is getting a win, and that’s so hard to do. I’m forever grateful for it.”

