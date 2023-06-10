Seahawks Rumors: 2 Standout UDFAs Predicted to Make Roster

Due to salary cap restraints, the Seattle Seahawks signed over 25 undrafted free agents to fill our their 90-man roster this offseason. While a bulk of these players are mere camp bodies, a handful of these prospects have a real chance to make the team.

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed the media and said that up to four undrafted rookies could be competing to play this fall, specifically noting how wide receiver Jackson “Jake” Bobo and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland have really impressed the coaching staff thus far.

“We rarely talk about those guys this time of year, but Jonathan did a really good job. I don’t mind saying that,” Carroll said. “I thought he did an excellent job. He and Jake Bobo were probably the guys that did the best for us. They really stood out and so we’re fortunate to get two, three, maybe four guys out of that group that might have a chance to compete to play, so that’s a big deal.”

Sutherland Is a Versatile Player Getting First-Team Defense Snaps



Sutherland, 24, spent four seasons playing safety at Penn State before switching to linebacker in 2022, during which he tallied 38 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and one sack in 13 games. The team captain also was a key player on special teams throughout his collegiate career.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pounder, who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day, per ABC 27, has been playing safety with the Seahawks, “and getting some reps with the starting defense,” as reported by The News Tribune‘s Gregg Bell.

Sutherland was grooving at NFL Pro Days yesterday! 😤@jay_suth x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/1fm2Fs9tht — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) March 25, 2023

Sports Illustrated‘s Corbin K. Smith wrote that Sutherland “has been a bit of revelation” through OTAs and minicamp, “taking advantage of opportunities created by the absence of veteran Jamal Adams, who continues to rehab from surgery to repair a torn quad tendon.”

“He has seen significant snaps working with the first-team defense, playing a similar role to the now-departed Ryan Neal as a nickel and dime sub-package defender.”

While Adams’ eventual return will hurt Sutherland’s chances of earning a post on the 53-man roster, “if he’s able to shine as a tackler on defense and special teams when the pads come on, he could give [2023 sixth-round pick Jerrick] Reed and Joey Blount a run for their money vying for a reserve role,” Smith concluded.

Sutherland, an Ottawa native who was drafted as the No. 5 overall pick in the CFL, received a glowing review from Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. “The Seattle Seahawks are getting a guy who is versatile and can help a defense in many ways,” Diaz said, per PennLive. “His leadership was tremendous, both for our defense and special teams unit, and the way he went about his work each and every day (was) noticed by other guys in our organization.”

Jake Bobo Being an ‘Early Standout’ Is ‘Even More Surprising’



According to Smith, Bobo’s “emergence as an early standout may be even more surprising given his athletic deficiencies. Despite producing 817 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season at UCLA after transferring from Duke, he turned in a dreadful performance at his pro day workout, running a molasses slow 4.99 40-yard dash that clocked in slower than three offensive lineman at the NFL combine.”

However, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver was called “a superstar in the making” by former Super Bowl champ turned college football analyst Aaron Taylor back in October 2022, and despite his lack of speed, is clearly making an impression in Seattle.

Bobo has “a knack for finding openings in coverage, excels catching in traffic, and always seems to know where the sticks are,” Smith noted, as he turned 44 of his 57 receptions into first downs with the Bruins last season. “Even if he runs like a left guard, that’s wild efficiency as a security blanket for the quarterback.”

While the Seahawks look to have one of the scariest trio of starting receivers with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bobo may be able to sneak onto the roster behind Dee Eskridge.

“Jake has shown up,” Carroll said of Bobo during OTAs earlier this month, per The Athletic. “What (UCLA head coach) Chip (Kelly) talked about was he’s a great practice player. He’s done that (here). He’s been making plays. He’s got some guys that are cheerleading. The Chad Morton cheerleading crew is all over the Jake Bobo show right now. It’s been fun. He’s doing a nice job. He does make things happen.”